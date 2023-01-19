RadioandMusic
Shiprra Goyal performs at Delhi Vidhan Sabha for the Lohri celebrations, in the presence of ministers and VIPs, including the Hon'ble Speaker Shri Ram Niwas Goel Ji

MUMABAI: Shiprra Goyal was invited to perform at the Vidhan Sabha for the Lohri celebration, and it's no surprise that all of the visitors in attendance adored her performance and were fans of her.

Shipra Goyal, who’s born and raised in Delhi, has acted as an inspiration to many Punjabi performers who want to make it big on the big stage. Shipra, who was born to singer parents, recalls beginning to sing at a young age and receiving valuable experience by accompanying her parents to recording sessions. She is proud to be a vocalist today, She is a proud punjabi vocalist today as she performed at Vidhan Sabha in Delhi on the occasion of Lohri.

"I was delighted to be a part of the Lohri Celebrations event amongst the nations' representatives and esteemed members of Vidhan Sabha; I'm glad they loved my performance of punjabi and cultural folk music, and I'm appreciative for their enthusiasm for the Punjabi festival. It was also my first visit to the State Legislative Assembly, and it was an incredible experience." Shiprra adds

Shiprra Goyal, with her current hit 'Ambran De Taare,' has also established herself as a writer and composer. She is one of the rare female Indian musicians that writes and composes her own music. She is a multi-talented music artist aiming for stardom with punjabi and hindi singles, as well as popular songs in films such as 'Ishq Bulaava' from 'Hasee toh Phasee'. She has not looked back and has given back-to-back chartbuster songs such as Kharche, Pyaar, Gabru, Mehndi, Bulgari, Paro, and many more that have been very well loved by the audience.

