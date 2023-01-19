RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Jan 2023 19:42 |  By RnMTeam

SEVENTEEN kick of new year with special unit BSS comeback

MUMBAI: Five years since their first digital single “Just do it,”, BSS (SEVENTEEN) will make their long-awaited return with the unit’s first single album SECOND WIND on February 6.

BSS is a special unit under the 13-piece K-pop powerhouse act SEVENTEEN, consisting of three of the band’s members, SEUNGKWAN, DK and HOSHI. The unit’s name is the acronym for ‘BooSeokSoon,’ each of the three letters taken from the Korean name of the three members that form the unit.

The unit’s first digital single “Just do it” was released in March 2018, soon becoming a fan favorite with its high-spirited performances packed with the three members’ signature exuberant energy.

The first teaser image was unveiled on SEVENTEEN’s official social media platforms last week, with the opening line from the unit’s first single “Ladies and gentlemen, they call us BSS,” overlaid on an image of a running track. Alongside the concept trailer released today, a series of teasers are expected to follow in the weeks leading up to the release.

Tags
Seventeen music Songs
Related news
 | 19 Jan 2023

BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME celebrates its 10-year anniversary and announces David Guetta, Reinier Zonneveld, Claptone, Boris Brejcha, Steve Aoki, and Headhunterz as first names to perform this summer

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary, BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME announces a diverse line-up, ranging from techno to hardstyle, hip-hop and pop. BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME’s Atlantis Edition, taking place on June 9th, 10th, and 11th is set to match all musical tastes as they include the finest acts from clubs’ most popular genres.

read more
 | 19 Jan 2023

XG Release music video teaser for upcoming 3rd single, 'SHOOTING STAR'!

MUMBAI: XG have today released a music video teaser for their long-awaited third single 'SHOOTING STAR', which will be released on 25 January.

read more
 | 19 Jan 2023

Mallika-Mallika: Samantha Prabhu starrer 'Shaakuntalam' releases its first track!

MUMBAI: The much-awaited Samathan Prabhu and Dev Mohan starrer film Shaakuntalam, written and directed by Gunasekhar, is finally set to hit the theatres on 17th February. It is based on the famous play "Abhijnana Shaakuntalam" by Kalidasa, whose epic love story can be seen in Mahabharata.

read more
 | 19 Jan 2023

Reno, NV Punks Boss' Daughter Release Video For New Single "Away" Off Upcoming Album 'Bouts With Bummers' Out Feb 10

MUMBAI: Reno, NV punks Boss’ Daughter are releasing their new album “Bouts With Bummers” on Feb 10 via SBAM, and they've just released a video for the album track "Away" "Away" music video:

read more
 | 19 Jan 2023

Pratik Sehajpal's "Jhooth" is a tale of betrayal 

MUMBAI: It was only yesterday that Pratik posted the teaser of his song "Jhooth" on his instagram, within 48 hours #pratikfam stormed the social media with the release date & the teaser, seems like those 32 seconds was the perfect bait to lure his fans to eagerly wait for the full song to be

read more

RnM Biz

We want to give opportunities to local independent artists to grow within the TuneCore/ Believe ecosystem says Heena Kriplani

MUMBAI: TuneCore South Asia head Heena Kriplani future plans for music artists in India at TuneCread more

Google will soon allow users to control Spotify, YouTube Music without primary app

MUMBAI: We listen to music, watch a show, or hear a podcast during our daily life making it diffiread more

Apple celebrates a groundbreaking year in entertainment

2022 was a groundbreaking year for entertainment.read more

QYOU Media India elevates Pankaj Rai and Ashish Kotekar to National Sales Roles

MUMBAI: QYOU Media India, one of the youngest and fastest-growing integrated media companies spanread more

MX Studios collaborates with Dubai Economy & Tourism, to bring an adventure-filled mini-series 'A Spin Around Dubai'

MUMBAI: India’s leading OTT platform, MX Player is recognized for catering to its audiences’ diveread more

top# 5 articles

1
Canada's RED CAIN delivers progressive vector of Infection With new single "Blight"

MUMBAI: Calgary, Canada's fantasy prog power metal Red Cain is kicking off the beginning of 2023 with their next The Wheel of Time (novel/TV series...read more

2
BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME celebrates its 10-year anniversary and announces David Guetta, Reinier Zonneveld, Claptone, Boris Brejcha, Steve Aoki, and Headhunterz as first names to perform this summer

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary, BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME announces a diverse line-up, ranging from techno to hardstyle, hip-hop and pop....read more

3
Maestro A.R. Rahman & Virtuoso Dr. L. Subramaniam Celebrate Life with a Special Intergenerational Music Tribute

MUMBAI: Celebrated musicians A.R. Rahman and Dr. L. Subramaniam have joined hands to celebrate commonality and the gift of life virtually at the...read more

4
Shiprra Goyal performs at Delhi Vidhan Sabha for the Lohri celebrations, in the presence of ministers and VIPs, including the Hon'ble Speaker Shri Ram Niwas Goel Ji

MUMABAI: Shiprra Goyal was invited to perform at the Vidhan Sabha for the Lohri celebration, and it's no surprise that all of the visitors in...read more

5
Reno, NV Punks Boss' Daughter Release Video For New Single "Away" Off Upcoming Album 'Bouts With Bummers' Out Feb 10

MUMBAI: Reno, NV punks Boss’ Daughter are releasing their new album “Bouts With Bummers” on Feb 10 via SBAM, and they've just released a video for...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games