SEVENTEEN kick of new year with special unit BSS comeback

MUMBAI: Five years since their first digital single “Just do it,”, BSS (SEVENTEEN) will make their long-awaited return with the unit’s first single album SECOND WIND on February 6.
BSS is a special unit under the 13-piece K-pop powerhouse act SEVENTEEN, consisting of three of the band’s members, SEUNGKWAN, DK and HOSHI. The unit’s name is the acronym for ‘BooSeokSoon,’ each of the three letters taken from the Korean name of the three members that form the unit.
The unit’s first digital single “Just do it” was released in March 2018, soon becoming a fan favorite with its high-spirited performances packed with the three members’ signature exuberant energy.
The first teaser image was unveiled on SEVENTEEN’s official social media platforms last week, with the opening line from the unit’s first single “Ladies and gentlemen, they call us BSS,” overlaid on an image of a running track. Alongside the concept trailer released today, a series of teasers are expected to follow in the weeks leading up to the release.
MUMBAI: TuneCore South Asia head Heena Kriplani future plans for music artists in India at TuneCread more
MUMBAI: We listen to music, watch a show, or hear a podcast during our daily life making it diffiread more
2022 was a groundbreaking year for entertainment.read more
MUMBAI: QYOU Media India, one of the youngest and fastest-growing integrated media companies spanread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading OTT platform, MX Player is recognized for catering to its audiences’ diveread more
MUMBAI: Calgary, Canada's fantasy prog power metal Red Cain is kicking off the beginning of 2023 with their next The Wheel of Time (novel/TV series...read more
To celebrate the 10-year anniversary, BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME announces a diverse line-up, ranging from techno to hardstyle, hip-hop and pop....read more
MUMBAI: Celebrated musicians A.R. Rahman and Dr. L. Subramaniam have joined hands to celebrate commonality and the gift of life virtually at the...read more
MUMABAI: Shiprra Goyal was invited to perform at the Vidhan Sabha for the Lohri celebration, and it's no surprise that all of the visitors in...read more
MUMBAI: Reno, NV punks Boss’ Daughter are releasing their new album “Bouts With Bummers” on Feb 10 via SBAM, and they've just released a video for...read more