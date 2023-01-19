RadioandMusic
News |  19 Jan 2023

Reno, NV Punks Boss' Daughter Release Video For New Single "Away" Off Upcoming Album 'Bouts With Bummers' Out Feb 10

MUMBAI: Reno, NV punks Boss’ Daughter are releasing their new album “Bouts With Bummers” on Feb 10 via SBAM, and they've just released a video for the album track "Away"

"Away" music video:

Video by Stan, Kellen Dimitri, Chris Fox, Lindsay Dimitri, and Boss’ Daughter

Audio recorded/mixed at Pus Cavern in Sacramento, CA by Joe Johnston, Cameron Karren, and Boss’ Daughter

Audio mastered at The Atomic Garden Recording Studios by Jack Shirley

Written by Boss’ Daughter

Formed in 2014, Boss’ Daughter is one of the hardest working bands in the underground punk scene. They’ve played over 400 shows across seven countries, with major headlining and underground acts like Rise Against, Pennywise, Jeff Rosenstock, The Ataris, PEARS, Bridge City Sinners, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, and many more.

Simmering in punk, they create their own undefinable sound with harmonizing gang vocals, haunted screams, catchy melodies, and a thrashing, crusty edge, all topped with a sprinkling of horns. One thing’s for sure, Boss’ Daughter is on a mission to make sure everyone is having a good time.

Order 'Bouts With Bummers' here: shop.sbam.rocks

Stream "Away" On:

Spotify
Apple Music
Amazon Music
Deezer

Upcoming shows:

Jan 18 Sacramento, CA - The Colony
Jan 19 Santa Cruz, CA - The Blue Lagoon
Jan 20 Pacifica, CA - Winter’s Tavern
Jan 21 Berkeley, CA - 924 Gilman
Feb 10 - Medford, OR - Johnny B’s
Feb 11 - Corvallis, OR - Bombs Away Cafe
Feb 12 - Portland, OR - Bridge City Sessions
Feb 13 - Seattle, WA - The Kraken
Feb 14 - Bremerton, WA - The Charleston
Feb 15 - Salem, OR - The Bad Space
Feb 16 - Bend, OR - Silver Moon Brewing
Feb 17 - Grants Pass, OR - The Sound Lounge
Feb 18 Reno, NV - 40 Mile Saloon (Record Release Show)

 

Games