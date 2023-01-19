Pratik Sehajpal's "Jhooth" is a tale of betrayal 

MUMBAI: It was only yesterday that Pratik posted the teaser of his song "Jhooth" on his instagram, within 48 hours #pratikfam stormed the social media with the release date & the teaser, seems like those 32 seconds was the perfect bait to lure his fans to eagerly wait for the full song to be released.
Today as the song released, Pratik has become a national crush of India, with his good looks & bad boy act, the girls can't stop gushing about him. Comments like "Love you", "So Hot" have filled Pratik's comment section on his socials.
"It's a beautiful song, Afsana Khan is a powerhouse of talent, her vocals hit right at the softest corner of your heart. Oye Kunaal's music & Raahi's lyrics have created magic. Sara Gurpal's acting is par excellence. Jhooth is all for those people who are nurturing a broken heart" says Pratik Sehajpal
Starring Pratik Sehajpal with Sara Gurpal, Gem Tunes Punjabi & Rao Inderjeet Singh Presents "Jhooth", Sung by Afsana Khan, Music by Oye Kunaal & Lyrics are penned by Raahi.
