RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Jan 2023 19:21 |  By RnMTeam

Mallika-Mallika: Samantha Prabhu starrer 'Shaakuntalam' releases its first track!

MUMBAI: The much-awaited Samathan Prabhu and Dev Mohan starrer film Shaakuntalam, written and directed by Gunasekhar, is finally set to hit the theatres on 17th February. It is based on the famous play "Abhijnana Shaakuntalam" by Kalidasa, whose epic love story can be seen in Mahabharata.

Tips Music with Gunaa Teamworks releases the first song from the historical drama. The song titled - 'Mallika-Mallika' is released in 5 languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on Tips Official YouTube Channel and its various Regional Channels.

Mani Sharma, the revered music composer talking about 'Mallika-Mallika' said, "The whole thought behind Mallika-Mallika was to create a melody that depicts emotions of longing and waiting for a beloved. We've used authentic Indian instruments like the santoor in major portions of the song with percussion. A majority of classical instruments were used throughout the song to recreate that era. Ramya Behara has done a beautiful job of translating the emotions of Shakuntala through her voice into the song. And Prashant Ingole has created a deeper impact with the words of Mallika-Mallika."

Picturized on Shaakuntalam, Mani Sharma's music beautifully translates the feeling of anticipation, love and hopefulness she has towards her beloved returning. The video paints an exquisite picture of how she patiently waits for him through the seasons, dressed every day as if he might return at any moment.

Talking about the song Samantha Prabhu said, "Shaakuntalam traces the journey of Shakuntala. This mythology is a great epic love story within the Mahabharata. Mallika-Mallika is a song that beautifully narrates the emotions of waiting and yearning for her beloved. The intricacies in the lyrics wherein season changes are depicted are brilliant. Mani Sharma Sir has created such a beautiful melody that makes you want to listen to it for hours on a loop!"

Kumar Taurani, MD & Chairman Tips Industries Limited, "Our mythologies have always had great stories and even greater love stories. Shakuntala is one such love story part of Mahabharata that everyone knows. Mani Sharma has created an exquisite melody for Mallika-Mallika, and for all the other songs from the film as well. This being our first Telugu film with Samantha and Dil Raju we're elated to be a part of Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam"

Tags
Samantha Prabhu Kumar Taurani music Songs
Related news
 | 19 Jan 2023

BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME celebrates its 10-year anniversary and announces David Guetta, Reinier Zonneveld, Claptone, Boris Brejcha, Steve Aoki, and Headhunterz as first names to perform this summer

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary, BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME announces a diverse line-up, ranging from techno to hardstyle, hip-hop and pop. BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME’s Atlantis Edition, taking place on June 9th, 10th, and 11th is set to match all musical tastes as they include the finest acts from clubs’ most popular genres.

read more
 | 19 Jan 2023

SEVENTEEN kick of new year with special unit BSS comeback

MUMBAI: Five years since their first digital single “Just do it,”, BSS (SEVENTEEN) will make their long-awaited return with the unit’s first single album SECOND WIND on February 6.

read more
 | 19 Jan 2023

XG Release music video teaser for upcoming 3rd single, 'SHOOTING STAR'!

MUMBAI: XG have today released a music video teaser for their long-awaited third single 'SHOOTING STAR', which will be released on 25 January.

read more
 | 19 Jan 2023

Reno, NV Punks Boss' Daughter Release Video For New Single "Away" Off Upcoming Album 'Bouts With Bummers' Out Feb 10

MUMBAI: Reno, NV punks Boss’ Daughter are releasing their new album “Bouts With Bummers” on Feb 10 via SBAM, and they've just released a video for the album track "Away" "Away" music video:

read more
 | 19 Jan 2023

Pratik Sehajpal's "Jhooth" is a tale of betrayal 

MUMBAI: It was only yesterday that Pratik posted the teaser of his song "Jhooth" on his instagram, within 48 hours #pratikfam stormed the social media with the release date & the teaser, seems like those 32 seconds was the perfect bait to lure his fans to eagerly wait for the full song to be

read more

RnM Biz

We want to give opportunities to local independent artists to grow within the TuneCore/ Believe ecosystem says Heena Kriplani

MUMBAI: TuneCore South Asia head Heena Kriplani future plans for music artists in India at TuneCread more

Google will soon allow users to control Spotify, YouTube Music without primary app

MUMBAI: We listen to music, watch a show, or hear a podcast during our daily life making it diffiread more

Apple celebrates a groundbreaking year in entertainment

2022 was a groundbreaking year for entertainment.read more

QYOU Media India elevates Pankaj Rai and Ashish Kotekar to National Sales Roles

MUMBAI: QYOU Media India, one of the youngest and fastest-growing integrated media companies spanread more

MX Studios collaborates with Dubai Economy & Tourism, to bring an adventure-filled mini-series 'A Spin Around Dubai'

MUMBAI: India’s leading OTT platform, MX Player is recognized for catering to its audiences’ diveread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Check out Akull's new track I'M Flyin is a complete vibe

MUMBAI: After releasing the club hit Gadbadi with VYRL Originals last year, Akull is back in the new year with a feel-good single "I'M Flyin". The...read more

2
Canada's RED CAIN delivers progressive vector of Infection With new single "Blight"

MUMBAI: Calgary, Canada's fantasy prog power metal Red Cain is kicking off the beginning of 2023 with their next The Wheel of Time (novel/TV series...read more

3
Immersive music and art experience RETROSPEKT reveals inclusive lineup featuring Pat Lok, Venessa Michaels and more

MUMBAI: Experiential marketing/event-production company Ideasion is revving up towards the second edition of RETROSPEKT - their quarterly live event...read more

4
Shiprra Goyal performs at Delhi Vidhan Sabha for the Lohri celebrations, in the presence of ministers and VIPs, including the Hon'ble Speaker Shri Ram Niwas Goel Ji

MUMABAI: Shiprra Goyal was invited to perform at the Vidhan Sabha for the Lohri celebration, and it's no surprise that all of the visitors in...read more

5
Reno, NV Punks Boss' Daughter Release Video For New Single "Away" Off Upcoming Album 'Bouts With Bummers' Out Feb 10

MUMBAI: Reno, NV punks Boss’ Daughter are releasing their new album “Bouts With Bummers” on Feb 10 via SBAM, and they've just released a video for...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games