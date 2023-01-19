BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME celebrates its 10-year anniversary and announces David Guetta, Reinier Zonneveld, Claptone, Boris Brejcha, Steve Aoki, and Headhunterz as first names to perform this summer

MUMBAI: 10 years after the first ever BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME summer edition, “the biggest club in the world” is set return to Frankfurt, announcing a star-studded phase 1 lineup including headliners such as Steve Aoki, Boris Brejcha, Reinier Zonneveld, MORTEN, David Guetta, Haftbefehl, Headhunterz. These world-renowned acts will be joining the party on one of the events’ 25 stages to celebrate a decade of remarkable days and nights, non-stop dancing, and unforgettable memories.

Phase 1 sees BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME regulars Steve Aoki, David Guetta, Boris Brejcha, and Headhunterz return to Deutsche Bank Park’s stadium to deliver incredible performances, while Reinier Zonneveld, fresh off his speaker rattling live performance during last month’s WORLD CLUB DOME Winter Edition in Dusseldorf, is now set to experience “the biggest club in the world” in warmer weather.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME will bring the legendary island of Atlantis to life. From June 9th to 11th, 2023, Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park’s stadium will be transformed into the sunken kingdom, described by the Greek philosopher Plato as having been lost in a natural disaster in 9600 BC. Visitors will be transported to a magical world where the beats of a sunken metropolis come together with the mystical stories of Atlantis.

This year’s Atlantis theme is set to draw over 180,000 attendees from all over the world, at just an hour flight away from all major European cities and 10 minutes from Frankfurt’s city center. BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME is set to transform 700.000 square meters of land into an oceanic myriad of arenas for three days including two all-star Mainstages, WCD Pool Sessions, and the ground shaking Hardstyle stage. Clubbers can lose themselves outdoors at the WCD Pool Sessions, which will feature the Claptone hosted Masquerade stage and a Boris Brejcha FKING SERIOUS takeover, the Hardstyle Stage or the Outdoor Mainstage, or head indoor where their favorite headliners will blast some of the biggest tracks through 1.8 million watts of sound.

"We are incredibly excited to be celebrating 10 years of the BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME,” says festival founder, Bernd Breiter. “We have been working hard to put together a lineup that will make this year's festival truly special, and we can't wait to share it with our fans. This year's event is set to be the biggest and best yet, and we can't wait to see everyone returning to the Deutsche Bank Park to experience our Atlantis theme”

Bernd Breiter, BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME founder & CEO

About BigCityBeats

Label, radio shows, event and festival agency, merchandise distributor, live entertainment - BigCityBeats has been one of Europe's most successful event brands for over 18 years. Bringing you the sound of the metropolises, BigCityBeats has quickly established itself as a global music platform following its catapult launch at the beginning of the new millennium, revolutionizing event experiences and redefining event production. From the big city to the world, and from the world to the universe, BigCityBeats has traveled from Frankfurt am Main to Düsseldorf, Asia, the Caribbean, Hollywood, and ultimately into space - where Bernd Breiter built the 1st "club" in space together with the ESA. With a performance from ESA astronaut and ISS commander Luca Parmitano, BigCityBeats and ESA broadcasted the 1st ever DJ set from space to the BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME Cruise Edition in 2019, doing something no other festival has ever done before.

About WORLD CLUB DOME

WORLD CLUB DOME is the creation of BigCityBeats, the long-running German label, radio show, event and merch company that has been at the heart of the country’s dance scene for nearly two decades. After welcoming 25.000 visitors in 2013 for their first event, WORLD CLUB DOME, they have come a long way with a burning passion for music always at their heart, rapidly growing to become one of the biggest festivals in the world. With over 180.000 people experiencing the summer editions and 60.000 people attending the winter editions, BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME now celebrates its 10 year anniversary.