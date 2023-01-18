WINTERSONG MUSIC FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES 2023 HEADLINERS: STARS, DAN MANGAN & MEN WITHOUT HATS

MUMBAI: Wintersong Music Festival has officially announced the headliners for their 4th edition, taking place January 20th - 21st, 2023 in Stouffville, ON. The annual festival draws thousands to the local area in the shoulder-season of Winter, giving a much-needed boost to the local economy.

Wintersong will be headlined by Montreal indie-pop band Stars; two-time JUNO award winning musician Dan Mangan; and 80’s new wave/synth-pop band Men Without Hats.

They will be joined by 2022 Polaris shortlisted OMBIIGIZI - a collaboration between Zoon’s Daniel Monkman and Status/Non Status’ Adam Sturgeon; and local indie-folk band Man Made Forest.

Also announced wereStars, Dan Mangan, Men Without Hats, Ombiigizi Kiwi Jr., Mrs Torrance, Man Made Forest, Jj And The Pillars, Hollowsage, Junestone, Evan Farrell, His His, The Way Out, Jerome Tucker Band, 50 Foot Jesus, Alannah Kemp, Band Name, Band Of Weeds, Bernadette Connors, Billy And The Devil, Black Creek Reign, Black Suit Devil, Blackstock, Caardia, Camden, Casey Baker Neon Cowboy, Cassie Noble, Chalk Lake, Chief And Chieftess, Chris Birkett, Chris Cadaret, Christine Jackson, Dave And Sarah, Deanna Drudge, Derek Durand, Dinah Thorpe, Emerald B, Erin Blackstock, Evan Farrell, Evelynne Ross (Full Band), Francesca Panetta, Garth Dynes, Glass Cactus, Glenn Marais And The Mojo Train, Grant Boyer, Honey Jack, Hungry Lake, I, The Mountain, Ian Marc, Jonny Starkes, Julia Middleton, Julia Rose, Julie Moffatt, Julien Kelland, Junestone, Kathryn Merriam, Laurelle Augustyn, Linzz B, Locust Hill, Lst In Hlywd, M.t. Walker, Mark Thackway & Band, Marshall Veroni, Matt Gunn, Meep Moop, Mike Burns, Mike Weidman, Mrs. Torrance, Nick Karkar, Nicole Haber, Old Friends Duo, Ragin Dave, Reid Zoé, Revcall, Rikashay, Rise Carmine, Rob Almeida, Rose Jones, School Of Rock Markham House Band, Seu, Silver Penny, Slime Dogs, Sonic, Steph, Sydney Riley, Tania Joy, The Beresfords, The Django Djunkies, The Everflowing, The Muffin Men, The Myohmys, The Rockin Krolik, and The Twangsters.

The Way Out, Wax Mannequin, Wayne Madder, Zac Honey"Wintersong was the last festival to occur in Stouffville in 2020 and the first to return in 2022 and we’re proud to be back in 2023," Kevin Ker, from Epidemic Music Group said. “We are incredibly excited to be expanding even more this year. The enthusiasm and excitement from the local and musical communities is encouraging and we’re looking forward to the long-overdue opportunity to gather in celebration of live music and support local businesses after a long, quiet two years.”

Artist submissions are open until October 12th.