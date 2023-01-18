RadioandMusic
Weval Share New Single "Don't Lose Time", Announce New EP 'Remember'

MUMBAI: Critically-acclaimed electronic duo Weval (AKA Harm Coolen and Merijn Scholte Albers) announce their long-awaited new album 'Remember', out 3rd March on Ninja Tune imprint Technicolour.

With the announcement, the duo share a new single, “Don’t Lose Time”. The album embarks on a high energy journey of nostalgic memories and euphoric emotions, seeing the electronic duo reminisce on their own musical journey while reflecting on key influences and inspiration over the years. “We played and embraced this with unshameful nostalgic feelings around discovering music as young music fans,” they commented.

The EP ‘Remember’ plays around with memory and its ability to distort. As Weval elaborate, “Time is constantly escaping you and when you look back, memories distort - sometimes negatively, sometimes fake, sometimes euphoric and romanticised.” This central theme is explored in sonic contrasts as Weval employ heavily contorted beats with the potential to destroy speakers, only to be salvaged from the brink of collapse by melodically hopeful chords.

Their new bombastic sound came as a result of new songwriting methods that saw Weval mashing together seemingly disparate ideas that held completely different lives and energies. Elements of pop, dance and every genre in between are thrown in and whittled down to make their most intense, spontaneous and substantial work to date.

The upcoming album follows on from the 2022 singles "Never Stay For Love", featuring Dutch singer-songwriter Eefje de Visser, and “Forever”. Both tracks offered early previews to ‘Remember’, leaning on highly textured, driving and sophisticated electronica which the duo have become widely known for.

Weval are well known amongst peers and critics for their beautifully composed melodies and songwriting. Previous press coverage includes impressive support from Pitchfork, Billboard, Resident Advisor, DJ Mag, Mixmag and more. Their music has been featured in hit TV shows like the Good Girls and the Emmy winning show I May Destroy You.

First meeting in 2010, Harm and Merijn formed their formidable creative alliance back in 2012 when they were both working in film–when Harm brought Merijn on board to assist with a music video for some friends in a band. They began experimenting together, enjoying the music production more than the film editing. Neither had experience of making music before forming Weval, so they have evolved organically together for the entire 9-year duration of their partnership. It’s an ongoing project that evolves naturally, each new release a learning experience that feeds back into their creative output.

Weval music Songs
