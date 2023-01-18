RadioandMusic
News |  18 Jan 2023 18:44 |  By RnMTeam

Immersive music and art experience RETROSPEKT reveals inclusive lineup featuring Pat Lok, Venessa Michaels and more

MUMBAI: Experiential marketing/event-production company Ideasion is revving up towards the second edition of RETROSPEKT - their quarterly live event series that champions women, people of color, and LGBTQUIA+ people in the arts. The sophomore edition of RETROSPEKT will return to Ground Level Studios in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, February 25.

After initially launching as an inclusivity-driven virtual festival in 2020, booking acts like LP Giobbi, Moore Kismet, MORGXN, and Kaleena Zanders, and racking up more than two million unique Twitch viewers in 48 hours, RETROSPEKT made its in-person debut last November. A masterclass in live, immersive concert production, RETROSPEKT showcased performances from renowned artists such as SOHMI and Life on Planets; unique stage designs and 360° projection mapping from Berk Visual; live tattoo artists; and mental health activations from BrogileBox and To Write Love On Her Arms, the event was a truly egalitarian experience for attendees.

Now, RETROSPEKT announces the lineup for its second event, headlined by genre-blending, soul-house producer Pat Lok and LA-based dance-music prodigy Venessa Michaels. The evening’s lineup is rounded out by alternative R&B singer/songwriter/producer/saxophonist V. Cartier, hard-hitting rapper AUNDREY GUILLAUME, piano-driven house producer KAYA, and DJ/producer Maddy Maia, who is also the co-head of the female-focused !K7 imprint, SOS Music.

This powerhouse roster of artists will perform on a stage designed by multimedia artist Christy Hayek, who is known for using natural elements and materials in her works. The event will also include immersive entertainment from Dahlia’s, two women founders specializing in circus performance, and live tattoos from trans artist Bobby Coyote and lesbian multimedia artist Spirit Filled Ink. With a lineup filled to the brim with dynamic live music, art, and performance experiences, RETROSPEKT will continue developing into LA’s premier immersive, inclusive event series.

During the height of the pandemic, LA-based talent buyer and entertainment entrepreneur Lauren Kashuk used a lack of in-person events to think about how live experiences could be improved upon from the ground up. The result of her exploration was Ideasion: a company that focuses on diversity and inclusion to create memorable experiences while focusing on relevant culture and creative storytelling.

With Ideason’s RETROSPEKT series, Kashuk shares that she wanted a “chance to produce an event my way, with a unique vision. That means continuing to advocate for those who aren’t given the chance to shine by serving as an alternate vehicle for them. The tables will never turn, and women will never be able to have the decision-making at major music companies and influence culture if they don't come together and start to throw shows their own way. It’s created for my community, by my community. To me, the series represents hope.”

