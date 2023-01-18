RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Jan 2023 16:46 |  By RnMTeam

Celebrate Vh1 s’ 18th Birthday with Vh1 18 Till I Die and reminisce about the glory of the days gone by with songs from the last 18 years

MUMBAI: Vh1 18 Till I Die is here to commemorate the greatest musical celebrations of all time featuring all the greatest events that have happened in the music industry in the last 18 years. Celebrating the success of the channel, Vh1 is here with a music marathon for its viewers to make their birthday bash larger than life. Along with an incredible mix of love, K-pop, and party songs like Rolling in the deep, Perfect, Pink Venom, and I Don't Care respectively, the channel is all set to bring in nostalgia right from the mid-2000s. Vh1 18 Till I Die, Vh1’s birthday special is playing some electrifying songs from all throughJanuary only for you to party along.

In this one-of-a-kind segment, the song selection will be at random, and the line-up will be filled with some evergreen classics that have carved a cult of their own! Vh1 has consistently delivered the best playlists and keeping the tradition alive, the channel is all set to kick off its birthday week with amazing songs from the last 18 years.

Be a part of this exceptional musical birthday bash, starting from 12 pm to 8 pm only on Vh1

Tags
Vh1 s’ 18th Birthday Vh1 18 Till I Die Songs
Related news
 | 18 Jan 2023

Immersive music and art experience RETROSPEKT reveals inclusive lineup featuring Pat Lok, Venessa Michaels and more

MUMBAI: Experiential marketing/event-production company Ideasion is revving up towards the second edition of RETROSPEKT - their quarterly live event series that champions women, people of color, and LGBTQUIA+ people in the arts.

read more
 | 18 Jan 2023

Music maestro Adnan Sami's heartfelt words on RRR 's win at Critics Choice Awards in LA is winning hearts on the internet today

MUMBAI: India's blockbuster film RRR has now cast its magic globally. With back to back wins and appreciation from the foreign audiences.

read more
 | 18 Jan 2023

Weval Share New Single "Don't Lose Time", Announce New EP 'Remember'

MUMBAI: Critically-acclaimed electronic duo Weval (AKA Harm Coolen and Merijn Scholte Albers) announce their long-awaited new album 'Remember', out 3rd March on Ninja Tune imprint Technicolour.

read more
 | 18 Jan 2023

Check out Sapna Choudhary grooving Pawan Singh and Shilpi Raj’s latest dhamakedar song "Lehenga Lehak Jaayi"

MUMBAI: VYRL Bhojpuri brings together superstars from Bhojpuri and Haryanvi in a music video for the first time. Power-star Pawan Singh, Shilpi Raj, and Desi Queen Sapna Choudhary team together for "Lehenga Lehak Jaayi," a powerhouse music video.

read more
 | 18 Jan 2023

Saffola Presents India’s First-Ever Soya Bhurji Cook-Off Judged By Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur Along With Rannvijay Singha

MUMBAI: Marico Limited, one of India’s leading FMCG companies today unveiled the all-new Saffola Soya Bhurji in a unique, never-seen-before Snack It Up Cook-off event - A live competition between 10 of the most popular bhurji chefs from across the country who fought it out for the title of the ul

read more

RnM Biz

We want to give opportunities to local independent artists to grow within the TuneCore/ Believe ecosystem says Heena Kriplani

MUMBAI: TuneCore South Asia head Heena Kriplani future plans for music artists in India at TuneCread more

Google will soon allow users to control Spotify, YouTube Music without primary app

MUMBAI: We listen to music, watch a show, or hear a podcast during our daily life making it diffiread more

Apple celebrates a groundbreaking year in entertainment

2022 was a groundbreaking year for entertainment.read more

QYOU Media India elevates Pankaj Rai and Ashish Kotekar to National Sales Roles

MUMBAI: QYOU Media India, one of the youngest and fastest-growing integrated media companies spanread more

MX Studios collaborates with Dubai Economy & Tourism, to bring an adventure-filled mini-series 'A Spin Around Dubai'

MUMBAI: India’s leading OTT platform, MX Player is recognized for catering to its audiences’ diveread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Canada's RED CAIN delivers progressive vector of Infection With new single "Blight"

MUMBAI: Calgary, Canada's fantasy prog power metal Red Cain is kicking off the beginning of 2023 with their next The Wheel of Time (novel/TV series...read more

2
Saffola Presents India’s First-Ever Soya Bhurji Cook-Off Judged By Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur Along With Rannvijay Singha

MUMBAI: Marico Limited, one of India’s leading FMCG companies today unveiled the all-new Saffola Soya Bhurji in a unique, never-seen-before Snack It...read more

3
Weval Share New Single "Don't Lose Time", Announce New EP 'Remember'

MUMBAI: Critically-acclaimed electronic duo Weval (AKA Harm Coolen and Merijn Scholte Albers) announce their long-awaited new album 'Remember', out...read more

4
WINTERSONG MUSIC FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES 2023 HEADLINERS: STARS, DAN MANGAN & MEN WITHOUT HATS

MUMBAI: Wintersong Music Festival has officially announced the headliners for their 4th edition, taking place January 20th - 21st, 2023 in...read more

5
Sultans of String and Northern Cree Release “Nîmihito (Dance)” And Announce 2023 Tour Dates

MUMBAI: “Nimihito (Dance)” is a collaboration between 3x JUNO nominated, 4x CFMA winning Sultans of String and Northern Cree, a nine-time Grammy...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games