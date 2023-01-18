Amika begins the new year with a new single!

MUMBAI: Fans have been eagerly waiting for Amika’s next single – and she isn’t the one who disappoints. In the new year, the singer turned actress has shot for a party number which will release later this month.
The song will see the actress in a brand-new avatar. Her previous single ‘Dhokha’ has clocked 2 million views already. Commenting on the same Amika said “The new song is untitled at the moment but it is quite a peppy number. Being a trained singer, I love upbeat and peppy tracks that uplift the listener’s mood. I am waiting to see the first rushes of the full video eagerly. I love shooting dance numbers as the entire atmosphere on the sets is very lively. The way we have shot it, I am sure it is going to be quite a watch for the viewers.”
The song is directed by Arun Vishwakarma and choreographed by Vicky Dadhich and Akanksha Tripathi. “The team has put a lot of effort into the song so that the audience can relate well to it. I am sure that people will love dancing to this upbeat song and it will be on the playlist of every party enthusiast. I hope the audience gives immense love to the songs and our movie", said Amika as she signed off for the moment. Meanwhile, Amika’s fans cannot wait for the song to be out and raise the temperature on social media.
MUMBAI: TuneCore South Asia head Heena Kriplani future plans for music artists in India at TuneCread more
MUMBAI: We listen to music, watch a show, or hear a podcast during our daily life making it diffiread more
2022 was a groundbreaking year for entertainment.read more
MUMBAI: QYOU Media India, one of the youngest and fastest-growing integrated media companies spanread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading OTT platform, MX Player is recognized for catering to its audiences’ diveread more
MUMBAI: Marico Limited, one of India’s leading FMCG companies today unveiled the all-new Saffola Soya Bhurji in a unique, never-seen-before Snack It...read more
MUMBAI: Known for heart-touching and heart-breaking tunes, singer Bishwajit Ghosh has kickstarted this year with a mesmerising tune ‘Buraiyaan’. Like...read more
MUMBAI: Fans have been eagerly waiting for Amika’s next single – and she isn’t the one who disappoints. In the new year, the singer turned actress...read more
MUMBAI: Vishal Aditya Singh, best known for his roles in Begusarai, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Chandrakanta, and as a finalist in the reality shows Big...read more
MUMBAI: The Wring, hailing from Sudbury, Canada released their third album “Spectra” this past December via WormHoleDeath Records. It's an assertive...read more