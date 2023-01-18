RadioandMusic
News |  18 Jan 2023

Amika begins the new year with a new single!

MUMBAI: Fans have been eagerly waiting for Amika’s next single – and she isn’t the one who disappoints. In the new year, the singer turned actress has shot for a party number which will release later this month. 

The song will see the actress in a brand-new avatar. Her previous single ‘Dhokha’ has clocked 2 million views already. Commenting on the same Amika said “The new song is untitled at the moment but it is quite a peppy number. Being a trained singer, I love upbeat and peppy tracks that uplift the listener’s mood. I am waiting to see the first rushes of the full video eagerly. I love shooting dance numbers as the entire atmosphere on the sets is very lively. The way we have shot it, I am sure it is going to be quite a watch for the viewers.”

The song is directed by Arun Vishwakarma and choreographed by Vicky Dadhich and Akanksha Tripathi. “The team has put a lot of effort into the song so that the audience can relate well to it. I am sure that people will love dancing to this upbeat song and it will be on the playlist of every party enthusiast. I hope the audience gives immense love to the songs and our movie", said Amika as she signed off for the moment. Meanwhile, Amika’s fans cannot wait for the song to be out and raise the temperature on social media.

Dhokha
