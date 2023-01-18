Actress Kritika Singh And Singer Biswajit Ghosh’s Latest Track ‘Buraiyaan’ Released!

MUMBAI: Known for heart-touching and heart-breaking tunes, singer Bishwajit Ghosh has kickstarted this year with a mesmerising tune ‘Buraiyaan’. Like many of his past hits, he has resumed his signature style of giving voice to and featuring in the music video.

The gorgeous actress Kritika Singh of the television show ‘Dharam Patni’ fame plays the lead in the music video opposite the singer. Named Iconic New Age Singer at the 2022 Midday awards, Bishwajit is an audience favourite having given tracks like ‘Dil Ruseyaa’, ‘Baariish Ke Mausam’, and ‘Sau Fikr’ to name a few. Bishwajit’s music videos are known to trend big time on social media as people across age groups, especially younger audiences fall in love with the singer's meaningful songs. Famous actresses like Ashi Singh (Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hain, Meet), and Adaa Khan have featured alongside Ghosh in his previous videos.

Commenting on his new music video, singer and actor Bishwajit Ghosh says “Audiences yearn to listen to soulfully, story-led music and with every music video I enjoy delivering songs that they desire.‘Buraiyaan’ is a magical song where a lover is declaring his undying love. This will take everyone back to the memorable times they were eager to confess their love to a special someone”

‘Buraiyaan’ has been shot extensively in the beautiful location of Goa amidst lush greenery and the beautiful sea. With Valentine's day just a few weeks away, the song has been released on a perfect occasion for those looking for romantic moments or simply in love with the idea of love.

The music video has been released on 16th January 2023 under Zee Music Company and is available for streaming on Youtube.