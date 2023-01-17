Jnana Ganga Sangeet Mahotsav  11 Artistes. 1 Cause. Educating Rural India

MUMBAI: AIM for Seva, a NGO headquartered in Chennai and whose core focus is rural education is looking to expand its educational footprint in the interiors of Maharashtra. As part of this effort, the organisation will be holding a two day, three concert format titled Jnana Ganga Sangeet Mahotsav 2023 From 14 th; 15 th January 2023 at the iconic Gateway of India, Mumbai. Some of India’s leading and established artists will join hands to support the cause.

Mumbai based Pancham Nishad Creatives which focuses on promoting the rich tradition of various performing arts of India is AIM for Seva’s event management partner for the programme.

The prominent artistes who will join this event to promote AIM for Seva’s cause of educating rural India include, Shankar Mahadaven, Ranjani-Gayatri, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Jayateerth Mevundi, Aarya Ambekar, Mugdha Vaishampayan, Prathamesh Laghate, Pooja Gaitonde, Antara Nandy and Abby V.

About AIM for Seva

Started in 2000, AIM for Seva’s vision is to transform society through a network of seva, of caring, to bridge the urban -rural divide, empowering every person to contribute to the progress of the nation.

For the last 22 years, AIM for Seva has been on a mission mode to empower rural India via its flagship programmes, Chatralayams and educational institutions.

Chatralayam Snapshot

. 101 Chatralayams across 15 states

. 21 for Girls. 80 for Boys

. 4,000 students benefitted from the Chatralayam, year on year Components of the Chatralayam Ecosystem

. 24 X 7—Education and Care

. Access to basic schooling: We run one of India’s largest and best network of hostels in close vicinity to a school in many last mile areas

. After school academic support and mentoring

. Well balanced meals

. Value-based education: Exposure to cultural, spiritual and recreational programmes on a consistent basis

. Daily yoga and sports routine

. Vocational and entrepreneurial training opportunities

Upcoming Educational Projects in Maharashtra

The west Indian state is a key focus area for AIM for Seva.

Current Presence in Maharashtra

Chatralayams: 11

For Boys: 10

For Girls: 1

Students who benefitted from the Chatralayam Ecosystem in Maharashtra during Academic Year 2022:2023: 260 Number of Villages from Where the Students come from: 143 villages (mainly from

Maharashtra)Upcoming Educational Projects in Maharashtra After gaining extensive experience in the field of rural education in Maharashtra, AIM for Seva is now looking to further strengthen its presence in the region. After south India, where AIM for Seva boasts a formidable presence, Maharashtra is next.

“We entered Maharashtra in 2007 and set up the first Chatralayams for boys and girls in Sawantwadi. Since then, there has been no looking back for us. We have grown from strength to strength thanks to the goodwill of our donors, supporters, volunteers, coordinators, staff and other well wishers. Our experience with running educational projects in Maharashtra has also given us the confidence to expand the offering bouquet for

students in rural India. On the anvil are 2 new co-educational residential schools in the region. Through this cultural fundraiser, we would like to seek the support of individuals, foundations and corporates who are aligned to our cause for our upcoming projects. We also to take this opportunity to thank the Cultural Ministry of Maharashtra, Mumbai Port Trust, MTDC and Directorate of Archaeology and Museums for their whole heartedsupport,” says Ms. Sheela Balaji, Chairperson and Managing Trustee, AIM for Seva.

Details of the Upcoming Co-Educational K-12 Residential Schools in Maharashtra

1. Swami Dayanananda Sarada Vidyalaya (A Unit of AIM for Seva) Location: Pangari village, Rajgurunagar taluka, Pune district Bhoomi Puja Performed on: 19 th April 2022 Construction Update: Work is in full rogress

2. AIM for Seva Vidyalaya Location: Sawali village, Karanja tehsil, Wardha district Construction Update: Yet to Commence Other Projects Run By AIM for Seva

. Educational Institutions: 7

. Healthcare Centres: 6

.Support for People with Developmental Delays: 2

. Traditional Knowledge Systems: 2

.Community Development Projects: 6

.Community Service Initiatives: 4

. Sustainable Living: 5

Jnana Ganga Sangeet Mahotsav In aid of rural child education

EVENT ARTISTES TIME DATE

Rising India (Ubharata Bharat) Aarya Ambekar – Vocal 5:30 p.m. 14th January 2023 (Saturday)

Mugdha Vaishampayan – Vocal

Prathamesh Laghate – Vocal

Pooja Gaitonde- Vocal

Abby V – Vocal

Antara Nandy – Vocal

Spiritual India (Sharaddheya Bharat)

Ranjani -Gayatri (Vocal Duet) 6.30 a.m.

15th January 2023 (Sunday) Jayateerth Mevundi (Vocal) Kaushiki Chakraborty (Vocal)

Heartbeats Of India (Spandana Bharat) Shankar Mahadevan (Vocal) 5.30 p.m. 15th January 2023 (Sunday)