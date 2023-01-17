 Music video of the most anticipated Haryanvi release "Kaleshi Chori"," is out now to lift your spirits

MUMBAI: VYRL Haryanvi dropped the music video of the most anticipated song, "Kaleshi Chori," starring Haryanvi superstar Pranjal Dahiya, along with the makers of the song, DG IMMORTALS, Raga, Harjas Harjaayi, and Virtual AF.
The catchy rhythmic structure of the song, accompanied by quirky lyrics, makes it a perfect dance song for parties. The amalgamation of hip-hop genres mixed with Haryanvi lyrics and Punjabi music has led to "Kaleshi Chori".
The song is currently trending on Instagram and has charted at No. 1 on Shazam's top 200 India charts. The song is further receiving an influx of streams on digital streaming platforms, with it charting on Spotify's viral 50 global, Top 50 India and India Top 200.
