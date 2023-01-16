DIPLO RETURNS AS THOMAS WESLEY WITH “WASTED” FEATURING KODAK BLACK AND KOE WETZEL

MUMBAI: Diplo returns as acclaimed country music star Thomas Wesley with a new track, “Wasted,” featuring Kodak Black and Koe Wetzel, and an accompanying video directed by long-time collaborator Austin Peters, who directed the documentary Give Me Future about Major Lazer’s historic 2016 concert that drew 400,000 fans to Havana, Cuba—listen here and watch here.
“Wasted” marks Diplo’s first new country music since 2020’s Gold-certified Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, featuring the five times Platinum-certified single “Heartless” with Morgan Wallen, Gold-certified tracks “Dance With Me” with Thomas Rhett and Young Thug and “Lonely” with Jonas Brothers and more.
Additionally, Diplo will bring Thomas Wesley to Stagecoach for the third time, returning this year for his annual “Late Night in Palomino” festival closer and curating his own stage, Diplo’s HonkyTonk, throughout the weekend.
Furthermore, Diplo is nominated for two awards at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards: Best Dance/Electronic Album for Diplo and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Don’t Forget My Love” with Miguel.
Over the course of a 20-year career that began with his now-legendary Philly club night Hollertronix, Diplo has collaborated with the world’s biggest stars and toured the world over. Born in Mississippi and raised in Florida, he and his era-defining label Mad Decent continue to champion genres and artists from around the world, and further ventures include a publishing company and various book, film and TV projects. The now thirteen-time Grammy nominee is also a member of the iconic Major Lazer, one third of LSD—the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and Labrinth whose debut album has been streamed over 3 billion times, and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson—whose Platinum-certified, Grammy-winning “Electricity” with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide.
