RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Jan 2023 17:52 |  By RnMTeam

The Chainsmokers Confess to Having "Weird" Threesomes With Fans

MUMBAI: Let's just say The Chainsmokers' latest confession has brought them much closer.

DJs  Alex Pall and Drew Taggart have had threesomes with fans on multiple occasions, they revealed on the Jan. 11 podcast of Call Her Daddy "Seldom," Pall responded to host Alex Cooper after the social media star asked how often the pair gets propositioned for a ménage à trois. "It's not proposed a lot."

But just because the asking is slim, doesn't mean the two haven't had their moments.

"I think we were both like, ‘What the f–-k just happened?'," Pall recalled of the musicians’ first threesome "Because they were never planned, you know what I mean?"

"It's weird," he continued. "I'm not gonna lie."

Pall then posed a question of his own, asking Cooper, "Does it count if it's international?"

The Call Her Daddy queen said most definitely yes. And it turns out their jet-setting ways led to some of the threesomes early on in their career.

"It was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms," Taggart explained. "In Europe, they have the two beds, they don't even split them apart. So it's almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios."

These days, the two are keeping their sex lives separate, with Pall noting that when it comes to threesomes, "It's been a long time."

 

Tags
The Chainsmokers music singer 
Related news
 | 17 Jan 2023

Rising Indie Music Label's forthcoming music single 'Duwayen' features Actress Srishty Rode and actor Vishal Aditya Singh

MUMBAI: Vishal Aditya Singh, best known for his roles in Begusarai, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Chandrakanta, and as a finalist in the reality shows Big Boss 13, Khatron ke Khiladi, and Nach Balliye, will next be seen in the music video for 'DUWAYEN' with Srishty Rode, a well-known actress

read more
 | 17 Jan 2023

 Music video of the most anticipated Haryanvi release "Kaleshi Chori"," is out now to lift your spirits

MUMBAI: VYRL Haryanvi dropped the music video of the most anticipated song, "Kaleshi Chori," starring Haryanvi superstar Pranjal Dahiya, along with the makers of the song, DG IMMORTALS, Raga, Harjas Harjaayi, and Virtual AF.    Click here to watch:

read more
 | 17 Jan 2023

Jane Bunnett and Maqueque announce release of album 'Playing With Fire'

MUMBAI: Playing With Fire could refer to the feeling emanating from any member of Maqueque, the all-women band formed by veteran Toronto jazz musician Jane Bunnett with young female grads of the Cuban conservatory. 

read more
 | 16 Jan 2023

DIPLO RETURNS AS THOMAS WESLEY WITH “WASTED” FEATURING KODAK BLACK AND KOE WETZEL

MUMBAI: Diplo returns as acclaimed country music star Thomas Wesley with a new track, “Wasted,” featuring Kodak Black and Koe Wetzel, and an accompanying video directed by long-time collaborator Austin Peters, who directed the documentary Give Me Future about Major Lazer’s historic 2016 concert

read more
 | 16 Jan 2023

It's a melody of the 90's so it will stand out for its simplicity : Shaheer and Erica on their upcoming song 'Wo Kashish'

MUMBAI: 'Wo Kashish' marks the first of their several things together as the two actors who have been teasing their fans for a while, have finally teamed up for their forthcoming single together.

read more

RnM Biz

Google will soon allow users to control Spotify, YouTube Music without primary app

MUMBAI: We listen to music, watch a show, or hear a podcast during our daily life making it diffiread more

Apple celebrates a groundbreaking year in entertainment

2022 was a groundbreaking year for entertainment.read more

QYOU Media India elevates Pankaj Rai and Ashish Kotekar to National Sales Roles

MUMBAI: QYOU Media India, one of the youngest and fastest-growing integrated media companies spanread more

MX Studios collaborates with Dubai Economy & Tourism, to bring an adventure-filled mini-series 'A Spin Around Dubai'

MUMBAI: India’s leading OTT platform, MX Player is recognized for catering to its audiences’ diveread more

A saga of fulfilled promises and progress of IPRS in 2022 by CEO Rakesh Nigam 

MUMBAI: To wrap up 2022 Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS gives insights of IPRS in 2022, challenges andread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rakul Preet singh and Sumeet Vyas featuring 'Special Edition Kudi' song sung by Sunidhi Chauhan & Gandhharv Sachdeva, from the movie Chhatriwali happens to be a streaming hit

MUMBAI: From giving his voice for seasoned actors Pulkit Samrat, Sharman Joshi to making Ranbir Kapoor lending Shayari, to sharing vocals with the...read more

2
Jane Bunnett and Maqueque announce release of album 'Playing With Fire'

MUMBAI: Playing With Fire could refer to the feeling emanating from any member of Maqueque, the all-women band formed by veteran Toronto jazz...read more

3
 Music video of the most anticipated Haryanvi release "Kaleshi Chori"," is out now to lift your spirits

MUMBAI: VYRL Haryanvi dropped the music video of the most anticipated song, "Kaleshi Chori," starring Haryanvi superstar Pranjal Dahiya, along with...read more

4
Rising Indie Music Label's forthcoming music single 'Duwayen' features Actress Srishty Rode and actor Vishal Aditya Singh

MUMBAI: Vishal Aditya Singh, best known for his roles in Begusarai, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Chandrakanta, and as a finalist in the reality shows Big...read more

5
MARTIN IKIN KICKS 2023 OFF WITH A BANG COLLABORATING WITH  ROXE ON THEIR FRESH NEW SINGLE 'SUPA SHARP'! 

MUMBAI: Straight off the back of his recent smash with Joshwa, Martin Ikin is back to kick off 2023 with a bang! This time he collaborates with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games