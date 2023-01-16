The Chainsmokers Confess to Having "Weird" Threesomes With Fans

MUMBAI: Let's just say The Chainsmokers' latest confession has brought them much closer.

DJs Alex Pall and Drew Taggart have had threesomes with fans on multiple occasions, they revealed on the Jan. 11 podcast of Call Her Daddy "Seldom," Pall responded to host Alex Cooper after the social media star asked how often the pair gets propositioned for a ménage à trois. "It's not proposed a lot."

But just because the asking is slim, doesn't mean the two haven't had their moments.

"I think we were both like, ‘What the f–-k just happened?'," Pall recalled of the musicians’ first threesome "Because they were never planned, you know what I mean?"

"It's weird," he continued. "I'm not gonna lie."

Pall then posed a question of his own, asking Cooper, "Does it count if it's international?"

The Call Her Daddy queen said most definitely yes. And it turns out their jet-setting ways led to some of the threesomes early on in their career.

"It was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms," Taggart explained. "In Europe, they have the two beds, they don't even split them apart. So it's almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios."

These days, the two are keeping their sex lives separate, with Pall noting that when it comes to threesomes, "It's been a long time."