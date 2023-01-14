Rockshots Records - Out Now! Tolkien Inspired Power Metallers RuinThrone New Album “The Unconscious Mind Of Arda”

Out Now! Italian fantasy power metallers RuinThrone release their J.R.R. Tolkien-inspired sophomore album “The Unconscious Mind Of Arda” via Rockshots Records.
“The Unconscious Mind Of Arda” is the follow-up to their 2013 debut album “Urban Ubris”. “The Unconscious Mind Of Arda” is composed of storied songs inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s poem, “Legendarium”. The band hopes the concepts they wrote can be “messengers” of reflection for their listeners, turning in a better awareness of their daily life.
"We all think that this album will be interesting for all power metal lovers but it will also give a new way of telling about fantasy in the music field. Everyone who enjoys Tolkien will find intimacy in a wide and complex world, narrated and put into music with strong attention to every detail, while trying to inspire feelings and moods that always have fascinated us.
We focused on an alternative point of view of some stories written by Tolkien. We thought it would have been interesting to explore the mind of the main villains: Morgoth, the Witch-king, and Gothmog. The main concept is to develop a poem with no need for heroes. It’s a world populated by humanized characters creating a correspondence with the listener’s life." adds the band.
“The Unconscious Mind Of Arda” is mixed and mastered by Giuseppe Orlando (sound tech for Rhapsody of Fire) at the Outer Sound Studios.
The album is now available as of January 13th, 2023 at the following links
CD - https://bit.ly/RuinThrone_CD
Digital - https://bfan.link/the-unconscious-mind-of-arda
Music Video - "Earendil" -https://youtu.be/Wr9PXgAgm64
Music Video - "The Past Is Yet To Come" - https://youtu.be/rjemjwlMLZ8
Music Video - "I Am The Night" - https://youtu.be/LhCXoq3_OX0
Track Listing:
1 - Prologue - 2:19
2 - The Dreamweaver - 5:14
3 - I Am The Night - 4:50
4 - Earendil - 4:49
5 - The Past Is Yet To Come - 8:00
6 - Where Wise Men Stop - 1:17
7 - In Penumbra - 6:38
8 - The Eldest - 5:24
9 - Blessed By Loneliness - 4:23
10 - For Those Who Remain 9:54
11 - Where You Belong - 2:34
Alum Length: 55:26
RuinThrone are:
Vocals: Haedus
Drums: Francesco Comerci
Guitar: Nicolò de Maria
Guitar: Luca Grossi
Bass: Alessandro Finocchiaro
Keyboard: Giorgio Mannucci
For more info:
https://www.rockhots.eu
http://ruinthrone.altervista.org
https://www.facebook.com/RuinThrone
https://www.instagram.com/ruinthrone.official
