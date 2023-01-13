North Coast Music Festival reveals star-studded Phase One lineup for 2023

MUMBAI: Following the sold-out 2022 edition, North Coast Music Festival has revealed its stacked Phase One lineup for the festival’s 13th annual edition, taking place Friday, September 1 - Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Chicagoland’s SeatGeek Stadium Campus. The impressive lineup boasts a variety of the finest electronic music acts with more artists to be announced in Phase Two.

North Coast will welcome a slew of headliners making their festival debuts on The Stadium Stage including multi-platinum selling sensation Marshmello (Friday), GRAMMY-winning future bass pioneer Flume (Sunday), and Australian producer/DJ/singer Alison Wonderland (Sunday). The Stadium Stage will also host some of the festival’s most celebrated veterans to headline including Swedish superstar Alesso (Friday), Deadbeats label bosses Zeds Dead (Saturday), and Belgian bass duo Ganja White Night (Saturday).

For their inaugural North Coast performances, both Parisian chart-topper DJ Snake and Big Gigantic and NGHTMRE’s collaborative GIGANTIC NGHTMRE project will close out The Vega Stage (on Saturday and Sunday, respectively). Returning headliner Liquid Stranger is slated to host a label takeover from his bass-rattling WAKAAN label on Friday.

The Canopy Stage will serve as the festival’s house haven, kicking off with chart-shredding UK producer Duke Dumont as Friday’s closer. Saturday and Sunday will usher in label takeovers hosted by Lane 8’s This Never Happened and Chris Lake’s Black Book Records, respectively.

Additional headlining performances include debut festival sets from Kannibalen Records label bosses Black Tiger Sex Machine, melodic bass wizard Dabin, Detroit house music icon MK, and English dubstep producer Zomboy. North Coast will also welcome back Bite This! label head Jauz for a high-octane headlining performance.

In addition to the stacked roster of headliners, the North Coast Phase One lineup boasts a variety of support acts that span the dance music spectrum. Fans can indulge in forward-thinking experimental bass sets from first-time acts the dynamic Lab Group, Denver’s future bass queen Maddy O’Neal, experimental wizard Of The Trees, Brooklyn audio and visual artist Esseks, Subsidia Records favorite Jantsen, and Atlanta-based dubstep act DRINKURWATER. Festival veterans Champagne Drip, Rossy, and ALIGN will also deliver their own unique brand of bass music, while Canadian duo Sultan + Shepard doles out melodic house, and LA-based maestro Le Youth serves up indie-electronica.

The festival will also feature stadium-smashing performances from first-time North Coast acts such as producer and activist BLOND:ISH, UK tech house producer Cloonee, American party starter Valentino Khan, Wales-born singer/songwriter/producer Aluna, genre-bending producer Wuki, DJ/producer/rapper Wreckno, Portland-based future funk producer Yung Bae, multifaceted artist EVAN GIIA, South African house maestro Kyle Watson, Seattle-based Surf Mesa, Belgian producer Jerro, Romanian artist Luzi Tudor and more.

Continuing to champion the Chicago music scene, North Coast will feature a variety of local talent including Deep State Disco, PODS, Diox, Morgan Alexis, Double D, Red Achinelli, Cofresi, Suboh, and more to be announced.

North Coast relocated to the recently-renovated SeatGeek Stadium Campus in 2021, and since then has hosted two widely successful editions hosting nearly 90,000 attendees per year. The spacious venue expanded North Coast’s experimental art installation programming which included six impressive installations in 2022.

The festival converted a massive air-conditioned dome into an immersive relaxing experience for attendees that wanted to take a break in between sets. Known as The Chill Dome, this installation featured custom lighting and various downtempo and lofi sets from the local Chicago scene. In collaboration with the Icendia team, last year’s event also saw the first-ever Incendia Fire Pit which featured local acts in a fire-breathing dome.

Additional art installations included the hottest photo spots like North Coast Yacht Club’s elevated eye view of the festival, the towering interactive mirror room Temple of Intention, as well as the part-hammock Rainbow Lounge. Fans could take a journey down the colorful Sky Fields tunnel, snag a photo with the sprawling creature The Giant, or check out the kinetic Zephyrs backdrop. The festival also featured various costumed performers which added some flair to the eccentric crowd.

North Coast has become known for a diverse offering of electronic music that spans all genres and offers a little something for every type of dance music lover. The upcoming edition will invite Coasties to once again explore never-before-seen music acts, large-scale art offerings, and a plethora of food and beverage and shopping vendors. GA and VIP tickets are on sale now!



HEADLINERS

Alesso

Alison Wonderland

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Chris Lake (Black Book Records Takeover)

Dabin

DJ Snake

Duke Dumont

Flume

Ganja White Night

Gigantic NGHTMRE

Jauz

Lane 8 (This Never Happened Takeover)

Liquid Stranger (WAKAAN Takeover)

Marshmello

MK

Zeds Dead

Zomboy

ALPHABETICAL

ALIGN

Aluna

BLOND:ISH

Bruno Furlan

Canabliss

Champagne Drip

Cloonee

CoFresi

Deep State Disco

Diox

Double D

DRINKURWATER

Elohim

Esseks

EVAN GIIA

Franklin Watts

Jantsen

Jerro

Kyle Watson

Lab Group

Le Youth

Luzi Tudor

Maddy O'Neal

Miane

Morgan Alexis

Of The Tress

PODS

Red Achinelli

Rossy

Sherm

Suboh

Sultan + Shepard

Surf Mesa

Valentino Khan

Wreckno

Wuki

Yung Bae