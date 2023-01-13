RadioandMusic
News |  13 Jan 2023 16:44 |  By RnMTeam

Bass maestro Gl0bal continues debut album rollout with second single “Pain” featuring Armanni Reign Judgement Day LP slated for release on February 10

MUMBAI: UK-bred, British Columbia-based, genre-bending producer Gl0bal has made a name for himself in the bass scene with a sonically diverse catalog that consists of an assortment of trap, bass, and dubstep. Known for seamlessly blending electronic worlds, he has earned the support from industry heavy-weights such as DJ Snake, Tiësto, Hardwell, The Chainsmokers, and Major Lazer; releases through influential Flux Pavilion imprint Circus Records and Excision’s Subsidia Records; performance slots at festivals such as Lost Lands; and a nomination for Electronic and Artist Of The Year at the Western Canadian Music Awards.

Due out in February 2023, Gl0bal is extending his artistic scope even further with a new sonic direction that will be displayed in his new LP, Judgement Day. The forthcoming album promises to deliver a comprehensive glimpse into the trap and bass producer’s artistry and craft —an extensive experience that showcases Gl0bal’s technical mastery and irresistible bass sensibilities as he enters a new chapter in his career.

Listeners got their first taste of Judgement Day with the lead single “Demon Hours,” a collaboration with viral London rapper Big Jest. It melds UK drill with hard trap and bass — a vibrant combination that incorporates Gl0bal’s cultural roots into his dark, trap-heavy brand and exemplifies him as a master of left-field bass music.
Photo by Justin Hill

Now, Gl0bal releases the LP’s second single “Pain feat. Armanni Reign.” The genre-abolishing track highlights Gl0bal’s signature hard-hitting sound while harnessing the smooth essence of Armanni Reign’s vocal prowess. 

Known for his MC work and collaborations with Excision, Riot Ten, Zomboy, and more, Armanni Reign’s commanding cross-genre features have generated millions of streams across his various projects.  

“Pain” is a hip-hop inspired track that seamlessly blends Reign’s emboldened rapping style with Gl0bal’s earth-shattering beats, immersing the audience with incendiary, bass-fueled production. 

The track opens with a harrowing melody before introducing Armanni Reign’s charismatic and uncompromising vocal delivery, a performance that transforms the single’s atmosphere as it slowly swells with emerging energy and anticipation. Then, “Pain” drops into a trunk-rattling mind meld of distorted bass, industrial sound design, and thumping, head-banging drum patterns. 

Gl0bal aims to address how people cope with pain and to find the root of the problem instead of letting it control their life in his latest single. Adding another dominating soundscape to his discography, “Pain” gives fans an evocative glimpse of what’s to come with his debut album Judgement Day. 

