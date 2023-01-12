Popular popstar Badshah and international sensation Jason Derulo to Enthral in the opening ceremony of the inaugural DP world ILT20; Only on Zee

MUMBAI: Cricket and Music lovers are in for a treat as superstar Badshah and megastar Jason Derulo will dazzle crowds with their enthralling performances at the opening ceremony of the DP World ILT20 on Friday Jan 13, LIVE and exclusively on the Zee Network and Zee 5. Fans can catch the opening ceremony of the DP World ILT20 LIVE on the Zee Network with the electrifying Badshah and Derulo performances starting at 6:45 pm IST followed by the much anticipated first match of the DP World ILT20 league between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders set to will kick off at 8:15 pm IST.
Badshah has also produced the official DP World ILT20 Anthem ‘Halla Halla’ and will enthral fans with his most popular numbers along with a visually stunning troop of dancers. While Derulo will have the crowd on their feet with some of his hit numbers accompanied by energetic dancers from the middle of the iconic Rings of Fire stadium in Dubai. Adding to the festivities, Dwayne Bravo will also put his musician’s hat on and engage the fans with his superhit songs such as Ch¬ampion and Run D World.
MUMBAI: We listen to music, watch a show, or hear a podcast during our daily life making it diffiread more
2022 was a groundbreaking year for entertainment.read more
MUMBAI: QYOU Media India, one of the youngest and fastest-growing integrated media companies spanread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading OTT platform, MX Player is recognized for catering to its audiences’ diveread more
MUMBAI: To wrap up 2022 Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS gives insights of IPRS in 2022, challenges andread more
MUMBAI: Founder & front man of Naalayak band, Sahil Samuel has made great strides within the competitive music industry with over 300 songs since...read more
MUMBAI: "Nakhra" is an out-and-out party number giving out the proper Shaadi feels to its audience in oodles of glamour quotients. It opens with a...read more
MUMBAI: Cricket and Music lovers are in for a treat as superstar Badshah and megastar Jason Derulo will dazzle crowds with their enthralling...read more
MUMBAI: Music is the pulse of Satya Paul and the legendary fashion house celebrates the intersection of fashion and music in its collaboration with...read more
MUMBAI: On Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced a list of 301 feature films eligible for the Oscars, which...read more