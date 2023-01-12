RadioandMusic
News |  12 Jan 2023 18:04 |  By RnMTeam

Popular popstar Badshah and international sensation Jason Derulo to Enthral in the opening ceremony of the inaugural DP world ILT20; Only on Zee

MUMBAI: Cricket and Music lovers are in for a treat as superstar Badshah and megastar Jason Derulo will dazzle crowds with their enthralling performances at the opening ceremony of the DP World ILT20 on Friday Jan 13, LIVE and exclusively on the Zee Network and Zee 5. Fans can catch the opening ceremony of the DP World ILT20 LIVE on the Zee Network with the electrifying Badshah and Derulo performances starting at 6:45 pm IST followed by the much anticipated first match of the DP World ILT20 league between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders set to will kick off at 8:15 pm IST.

Badshah has also produced the official DP World ILT20 Anthem ‘Halla Halla’ and will enthral fans with his most popular numbers along with a visually stunning troop of dancers. While Derulo will have the crowd on their feet with some of his hit numbers accompanied by energetic dancers from the middle of the iconic Rings of Fire stadium in Dubai. Adding to the festivities, Dwayne Bravo will also put his musician’s hat on and engage the fans with his superhit songs such as Ch¬ampion and Run D World.

