No stopping for the sensational icon KING; all set to rule the global stage

MUMBAI: After bagging the number 1 position on the Billboard charts for his hit single Maan Meri Jaan, Hip hop icon King will be performing at Wireless Festival at Yas Island.

The Wireless festival is one of the Landmark UK music festivals around Hip Hop and Urban Music that goes to the Middle East for its first edition ever.

The hip-hop icon will be representing the Indian Subcontinent alongside his other Indian flagbearer Divine and other international icons like Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Wegz, Black Sherif, and Ali Gatie.

Talking about this exciting endeavor, King said, " It's going to be phenomenal to perform on the stage with such talented music icons and finally be the representation for India to be recognised on the Global Music Scene. I am grateful for all the love and response I've been receiving from across the country. I had a great 2022 but I’m built differently for 2023. It is going to be our year, watch us rule the global charts now!”

Basking in the success of his recent album Champagne Talk and one of the highest ticket selling India Tours this season, the rapper has completed marking his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgan's Drishyam 2. King served his fans with Sahi Galat and has broken into the Spotify and Billboard global Charts breaking records for a Non Film song from India.