No stopping for the sensational icon KING; all set to rule the global stage

MUMBAI: After bagging the number 1 position on the Billboard charts for his hit single Maan Meri Jaan, Hip hop icon King will be performing at Wireless Festival at Yas Island.
The Wireless festival is one of the Landmark UK music festivals around Hip Hop and Urban Music that goes to the Middle East for its first edition ever.
The hip-hop icon will be representing the Indian Subcontinent alongside his other Indian flagbearer Divine and other international icons like Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Wegz, Black Sherif, and Ali Gatie.
Talking about this exciting endeavor, King said, " It's going to be phenomenal to perform on the stage with such talented music icons and finally be the representation for India to be recognised on the Global Music Scene. I am grateful for all the love and response I've been receiving from across the country. I had a great 2022 but I’m built differently for 2023. It is going to be our year, watch us rule the global charts now!”
Basking in the success of his recent album Champagne Talk and one of the highest ticket selling India Tours this season, the rapper has completed marking his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgan's Drishyam 2. King served his fans with Sahi Galat and has broken into the Spotify and Billboard global Charts breaking records for a Non Film song from India.
MUMBAI: We listen to music, watch a show, or hear a podcast during our daily life making it diffiread more
2022 was a groundbreaking year for entertainment.read more
MUMBAI: QYOU Media India, one of the youngest and fastest-growing integrated media companies spanread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading OTT platform, MX Player is recognized for catering to its audiences’ diveread more
MUMBAI: To wrap up 2022 Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS gives insights of IPRS in 2022, challenges andread more
MUMBAI: After the resounding success of its maiden awards, Hungama Artist Aloud is back with the 2nd edition of its much-awaited property - IIMA –...read more
MUMBAI: On Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced a list of 301 feature films eligible for the Oscars, which...read more
MUMBAI: Cricket and Music lovers are in for a treat as superstar Badshah and megastar Jason Derulo will dazzle crowds with their enthralling...read more
MUMBAI: "Nakhra" is an out-and-out party number giving out the proper Shaadi feels to its audience in oodles of glamour quotients. It opens with a...read more
MUMBAI: Founder & front man of Naalayak band, Sahil Samuel has made great strides within the competitive music industry with over 300 songs since...read more