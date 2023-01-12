It seems like Global Desi Records is on the roll to get their listeners upbeat with their new Sizzling Wedding Anthem 'Nakhra' featuring Tanmay Ssingh, Nitanshi Goel and Vee Kapoor

MUMBAI: "Nakhra" is an out-and-out party number giving out the proper Shaadi feels to its audience in oodles of glamour quotients.
It opens with a fun opening verse and then grabs the attention with the party beats. When the song speeds up the tempo, it sounds very Punjabi-like which enhances the Shaadi mood of the song. Although the song has a western touch, it is undoubtedly high on its Desi Shaadi feel.
Vee Kapoor says, "Wedding songs have their own charm which creates an immensely joyful environment in a wedding, we tried creating such moods and beats with ‘Nakhra'. Hope the audience will love as much we enjoyed making the song"
Tanmay Ssingh says - "Can’t wait to see people grooving on ‘Nakhra' this wedding season! I had a great time creating this one with Vee Kapoor and Nitanshi Goel! Kudos to Global Desi Records and the team for all their efforts"
"The entire team has done an outstanding job in the single. This is our festive offering to the audience. The song is peppy and captures the essence of the party as we aim to present the best to the audience" , says, Nitanshi Goel .
'Nakhra ' is the much-needed party number for the season. It is high on energy, fun, and groovy song which will be on every playlist for the upcoming Shaadi Season.
