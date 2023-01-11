Opus Arise release their new album "The Network"

MUMBAI: Canadian orchestral metal ensemble Opus Arise (ft. members of Svneatr, Thousand Arrows, Ysgaroth) released their sophomore album "The Network" this past December. The concept record is a cyberpunk tale that brings together classical strings and metal rhythms to create luscious soundscapes to dissonant chaos.

Today, in support of the full-length, the band is sharing their next video for the third track "Antimatter". The band explains the storyline behind the song:

"After numerous calculations, the protagonist approaches the substation and plays the Antimatter progression. They are immediately scanned and digitized. The moment the song drops into the metal section signifies their entry into the network. The rest of the song follows them individually as they lead their own paths through the network, discovering its capabilities. However, after a bunch of fun and games exploring, they both eventually become curious about their past lives in 2017 and 1976."

Watch and listen to "Antimatter" via its premiere on MetalInsider HERE.

Vancouver's Opus Arise's latest album, “The Network”, is a cyberpunk world filled with neon lights backed by progressive metal riffs and classical themes. The eight-track record was produced and mastered by Maor Appelbaum; mixed by Ryan Shepard, with the album artwork done by Daniel Reyes. The nine players on the record bring forth their skills on guitar, cello, bass, drums, violin, keyboards, viola, and contrabass in a sometimes collaborative effort, which is primarily composed and scored by Matthew Logan and Matthew Hannah. The drums were recorded in a mansion back in 2018 where the original rehearsal space was, and the same location was used to film the music videos for the singles “Reminiscence”, “Change” and “Inner Skepticism”.

“The Network” has a modern metal influence and different composers from their first album. It is best described as orchestral neo-classical instrumental progressive metal and is recommended for fans who enjoy Powerglove, Scale The Summit, and Animals As Leaders.

“The Network” is available at Opusarise.bandcamp.com, Spotify.

To watch previous music videos, please the band's YouTube.

Track Listing:

1) Inner Skepticism – 5:50

2) Electric Jungle – 6:02

3) Antimatter – 3:22

4) Digital Soundscape – 4:38

5) Reminiscence – 5:21

6) Change – 5:23

7) Timeshift – 5:21

8) The Unanswered Question – 5:13

Album Length: 41:13

Album Band Lineup:

Shawn Hillman Guitar, Cello on “Digital Soundscape”

James Readman: Guitar

Daniel Carmago: Bass Guitar (Tracks 1-3, 5-7)

Matthew Logan: Drums, Violin II

Matthew Hannah: Keyboards

Michelle Gao: Violin I

Ellen Smith: Viola

Darrell Bennett: Cello

Kyle Hagen: Contrabass, Bass Guitar (Track 8)