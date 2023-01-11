Kailasa Records release new song "Har Ek Saans" depicts the depth of love

MUMBAI: Kailasa Records, a record label featuring mellifluous melodies released a rhythmic romantic number "Har Ek Saans", a song about romantic love, falling in love and the feelings that these experiences bring. Maithili Shome's beautiful vocals breathe life into Israr Ansari's lyrics & composition. Featuring Priya Tipale, Maithili Shome & Abhinay Soni, this soothing, peaceful & calming track is directed by the visionary Arindam Biswas & project by : Abhinay Soni.

Har Ek Saans carries a sense of timeless eternal appeal. While it has a strong nostalgia attached to it, it is feels like a warm blanket on a cold winter day, you know the minute you drape it on, the feeling of warmth and familiarity starts to creep in slowly, it's a touching, romantic & soulful, the kind of song that will remain in your playlist for long.



"Kailasa Records is a label that creates original music in different genres and showcases them with a complete visual treat. The song narrates love, romance & passion. It does not give momentary pleasure, it makes your soul happy. Simple words, but very layered melodies, and that's the best combination which describes Har Ek Saans" says Kailash Kher.

Singer Maithili Shome says, "In my life, all my music has been destiny-driven and this song came about when I met my diction mentor, Israr Ansari Ji. He was quite impressed with my voice, and I was honoured that he wrote this beautiful song for me – both the lyrics and the melody. The rest is history. This single is the first of many originals yet to come. I am busy with 2 more playback songs in upcoming films and am also working as an assistant music composer for upcoming OTT web series"

Actor Abhinay Soni says "Har Ek Saans is extremely close to my heart as our team worked dedicatedly from the scratch to final video, Beautifully sung by Maithili, and creatively done by our director Arindam. The video is engaging and shot perfectly. The heartly Thanks to Padmashri Kailash Kher ji for encouragement and making it even bigger with Kailasa Records"

Lyricist & Composer Israr Ansari says "Mere liye fakr aur behad khushi ki baat hai ki meri ghazal Har EK Saans jise maine likha aur compose kiya hai, Padmashri Kailash kher ji ke record label se release hua hai, is Ghazal ko Maithili Shome ne bakhubi anjaam diya hai, Maithili boht honhaar singer hai, Ummed karta hu ye song sabhi ko boht pasand aayega"

Priya Tipale says "Har ek Saans" directly connects with your heart. Kailash sir is a real magician.. Because of him the world is going to witness this magical art piece. The song is a perfect package of story, emotions, lyrics, music, dance and what not.. Blessed to be part of it."