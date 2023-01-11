HANGARVAIN release new album "Soul Desire" ovia Volcano Records/Sony

"Soul Desire", the new album of Italian rock explorers HANGARVAIN, will be released both in digital and physical form, on February 24th through Volcano Records/The Orchard/Sony. Today the band has revealed the album tracklist and coverart.

"Soul Desire" is a sonic journey through voodoo sensations and psychedelic vibes. It's the fifth official album of HANGARVAIN and it's been produced between Italy and Los Angeles by Fabrizio "Fab" Grossi (Billy Gibbons, Supersonic Blues Machine, Steve Vai). "Soul Desire" includes eight tracks that mix southern rock with alternative influences preserving a solid blues background.

HANGARVAIN will start a promotional tour (that will be announced next week) the same day of the release while further anticipations and singles will be revealed before February 24th.

SOUL DESIRE - Tracklist

1. The Sinner

2. Red Zone

3. Bad Intentions

4. Life

5. Mother's Blues

6. Way Back Home

7. Out Of The Shadow

8. Soul Desire

Watch the video for the first single 'The Sinner', released in April 2022:

HANGARVAIN - Born in 2013, Hangarvain is an Italian alternative rock band with heavy southern and rootsy rock influences. Between 2014 and 2020 the band released several albums and played hundreds of shows all around Europe, opening and extensively touring with legendary international artists such as L.A. Guns, The Darkness, Y&T, Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses), Hardcore Superstar, Skillet, Niterain, DGM, and many others. At the end of 2019, the band joined Danish rock veterans D.A.D. (Disneyland After Dark) on their entire European tour, treading legendary stages such as the Academy (Manchester), the Z7 (Pratteln), the Hard Club (Porto) and the Docks (Hamburg), while in 2022 Hangarvain played at Hills Of Rock Fest in Plovdiv (Bulgaria) together with Testament, Sabaton, Mercyful Faith, Behemoth and Slipknot.

