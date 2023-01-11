RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Jan 2023 15:04 |  By RnMTeam

Check out 'Meri Aashiqui'- A romantic timeless classic ft. Abhishek Nigam And Yesha Rughani

MUMBAI: United White Flag, released a lovely romantic number "Meri Aashiqui ", a song about romantic love, falling in love and the feelings that these experiences bring. Saaj Bhatt's beautiful vocals breathe life into Sanjeev Chaturvedi's lyrics & composition. Featuring Abhishek Nigam And Yesha Rughani , this soothing, peaceful & calming track has music by Sanjeev - Ajay & produced by - Jitin Agrawal and Rajesh Talesara.

Ramji Gulati says, "Meri Aashiqui narrates love, romance & passion. It does not give momentary pleasure, it makes your soul happy"

Abhishek Nigam says "It is an addictive, smooth and orchestral soundtrack. When I was first approached for the song, I was mesmerized by the audio itself. The recital is very sweet, soothing and catchy. It is happening due to the love of our fans. Now they have to shower there love and make it bigger for us."

Saaj Bhatt says "The music is something that attracted me the most. Once I heard it, I was hooked and addicted to it. Everyone has done a beautiful job in the song"

Sanjeev Chaturvedi says, "A beautiful timeless melody with a new sound & approach, it is surely more welcoming to today’s audience"

Sanjeev - Ajay says, "The music of Meri Aashiqui is everything that a romantic song should have and yet it is different from other songs" 

Jitin Agrawal and Rajesh Talesara says, "I would like to congratulate the entire team. We are excited & looking forward to the response from the audience.”

Tags
United White Flag Sanjeev Chaturvedi Ramji Gulati Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 11 Jan 2023

Here are five collaborations of Raja Kumari we should celebrate on her birthday this year*

MUMBAI: Rapper Raja Kumari has captured the nation's attention with her slick rap music videos and beats that are unlike others.  The Grammy-nominated rapper, singer, songwriter, and dancer Raja Kumari discovered hip hop at a very early age.

read more
 | 11 Jan 2023

Naalayak's fourth song "Tabeer" from his album "Sexy Bhai Ji" hints at a lover's infatuation with a woman staring Anangsha Biswas

MUMBAI: Founder & front man of Naalayak band, Sahil Samuel has made great strides within the competitive music industry with over 300 songs since 2016. This Chandigarh based singer and songwriter recently released his 4th track titled “Tabeer” from his album Sexy Bhai Ji with IndieA Records.

read more
 | 11 Jan 2023

Legendary fashion house Satya Paul teams up with electronica artists Komorebi and Curtain Blue in a special collaboration

MUMBAI: Music is the pulse of Satya Paul and the legendary fashion house celebrates the intersection of fashion and music in its collaboration with two of India’s most distinctive electronica artists, Komorebi and Curtain Blue, in a visual showcase Birds & Bees that is as much about the music

read more
 | 11 Jan 2023

Kailasa Records release new song "Har Ek Saans" depicts the depth of love

MUMBAI: Kailasa Records, a record label featuring mellifluous melodies released a rhythmic romantic number "Har Ek Saans", a song about romantic love, falling in love and the feelings that these experiences bring.

read more
 | 11 Jan 2023

'Shubh Nikah’ Song Launch: The Cast Of The Film Makes A Spectacular Entry To The Event

MUMBAI: The makers of 'Shubh Nikah’ recently hosted a spectacular song launch in Mumbai.

read more

RnM Biz

Apple celebrates a groundbreaking year in entertainment

2022 was a groundbreaking year for entertainment.read more

QYOU Media India elevates Pankaj Rai and Ashish Kotekar to National Sales Roles

MUMBAI: QYOU Media India, one of the youngest and fastest-growing integrated media companies spanread more

MX Studios collaborates with Dubai Economy & Tourism, to bring an adventure-filled mini-series 'A Spin Around Dubai'

MUMBAI: India’s leading OTT platform, MX Player is recognized for catering to its audiences’ diveread more

A saga of fulfilled promises and progress of IPRS in 2022 by CEO Rakesh Nigam 

MUMBAI: To wrap up 2022 Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS gives insights of IPRS in 2022, challenges andread more

2022 was an eventful year both personally and professionally says Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud

MUMBAI: Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud says 2022 was an eventread more

top# 5 articles

1
World’s #1 DJ Martin Garrix Announces Biggest Ever India Tour With Sunburn

MUMBAI: This summer, acclaimed Dutch DJ/Producer Martin Garrix will embark on his most expansive-ever India tour, after a successful run in the...read more

2
How a Hyderabad-based musician puts India on the map of rock music globally

MUMBAI: Singer-Songwriter Shriram Alluri has been making the world groove to his Telugu tunes. The Hyderabad-born Artist was exposed to western...read more

3
Naalayak's fourth song "Tabeer" from his album "Sexy Bhai Ji" hints at a lover's infatuation with a woman staring Anangsha Biswas

MUMBAI: Founder & front man of Naalayak band, Sahil Samuel has made great strides within the competitive music industry with over 300 songs since...read more

4
Here are five collaborations of Raja Kumari we should celebrate on her birthday this year*

MUMBAI: Rapper Raja Kumari has captured the nation's attention with her slick rap music videos and beats that are unlike others.  The Grammy-...read more

5
Vedo & Chris Brown Collaborate On New Track "Do You Mind"

MUMBAI: Vedo has teamed up with mega star Chris Brown to kick off the year with one of R&B’s hottest releases. "Do You Mind" is the second...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games