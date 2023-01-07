RadioandMusic
News |  07 Jan 2023

Singer Soumita Saha's music video represents India in Lift Off Filmmaker Session Film festival 2023 in UK 

MUMBAI: The year started on a high note for Singer Soumita Saha. 2022 wrapped on a promising note as her recent release from Raga Music was riding chart of promising number of play on music streaming platforms. 2023 assured a little to be her year too, having had her Music Video Selected for Lift Off Filmmaker Session in Iver Health England, the festival is to be held by Pinewood Studios. The festival is conducted by Lift off Global Media. Soumita has got separate fan base for her praise worthy talent in art as well as her music. Riding chart of Popularity the young singing diva creates magic on canvas and blended her crafts in her Music Video Vandematram Mantra Gaan. 
Soumita's rendition of Vandemataram released on Independence day 2022. Melotunes records was in charge of releasing the song. Music Rearrangement was done by Arindam Bhadra popularly known by his Nick name Bumba. The music video features relevant places of the country and Soumita, the unique part is that the singer can be seen Painting “Bharat Maata” in her music video which makes this music video unique.

Soumita has announced the good news of her Music video being selected for Lift Off Film festival as the first good news of 2023. " Being selected for Pinewood's Lift Off Filmmaker Session festival in UK is an honour. To be honest I am countlessly happy because i am representing India with our National song's music video. Audio production is a result of Arindam Bhadra's hardwork and this wouldn't have been possible without Agniv's hardwork and dedication. " Adds the Vandematram singer. Soumita further adds, " Winning or not isn't a big deal, but being able to represent my nation in this prestigious festival that too with our National song isn't just a big thing for me, but also team Vandematram. To reveal more, it was three head work , bumba da, my better half and me. It feels amazing that our work has been selected."

