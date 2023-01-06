COUNTRY MUSIC'S CHAPEL HART RECOGNIZED BY MISSISSIPPI HOUSE

MUMBAI: The country music trio Chapel Hart was honored by the Mississippi House of Representatives on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 with House Resolution 2. HR 2, authored by Representative Jansen Owen (R – Poplarville), congratulates the singing group on their outstanding success and positive representation of Mississippi. After the presentation, Chapel Hart performed several songs for a packed Capitol Rotunda filled with legislators, staffers, lobbyists and visitors.
The trio consists of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and first cousin Trea Swindle, who all hail from Poplarville. After being named to CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2021, Chapel Hart exploded on the country music scene with their “Group Golden Buzzer” performance of original song “You Can Have Him, Jolene” on America’s Got Talent in 2022. Following their run as finalists on AGT, the group made their debut at the Grand Ole Opry where they received four standing ovations. Chapel Hart kicks off their first headlining national tour later this month.
About Chapel Hart: Born and raised in the Mississippi mud and slow-simmered in Louisiana spice, county music trio Chapel Hart has brought a taste of the South to audiences around the world—and everyone is craving more! Made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart along with first cousin Trea Swindle, these three southern belles took 2022 by storm. Their meteoric rise came shortly after appearing on America’s Got Talent and receiving the second ever “Group Golden Buzzer” which prompted America and the rest of the world to pay attention. Deemed as “America’s Sweethearts” as they claimed a spot in the finals, Chapel Hart earned praise from country music pillars such as Tanya Tucker, Darius Rucker, the one and only Dolly Parton, and the late Loretta Lynn. Shortly after the show, the ladies made their Grand Ole Opry debut and received four standing ovations. Chapel Hart has since returned to that iconic stage several times and has quickly become a mainstay in the country music industry.
This independent band continues its momentum, contending with some of the nation’s biggest country stars and they’re not slowing down anytime soon. The accolades keep rolling in as they made a sweep at the New Orleans “Best of the Beat” Offbeat Magazine awards, winning all categories in which they were nominated, including “Best Music Video,” “Best Country Artist,” “Song of the Year” and topped off the evening with “Artist of the Year.” The group has recently been named one of Music Row’s “Next Big Thing” for 2023 and CMT just announced that they are a part of their Listen UP class 2023 roster. Chapel Hart is now gearing up for their first nationwide headlining tour. The Glory Days Tour kicks off January 26, 2023, in Wichita, Kansas, spanning coast to coast with sixty shows and counting! Chapel Hart has entertained crowds around the country, and the decision is always unanimous, there’s no experience quite like the Chapel Hart experience!
