RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Jan 2023 16:06 |  By RnMTeam

Are you making fitness resolutions this year? Follow these creators for all the inspiration you will ever need

MUMBAI: Being in good health and physically fit has evolved into an elevated lifestyle choice focusing on one's overall well-being. Manifesting a healthy mind, body, and soul has become a popular prayer, but few people practice it on a daily basis. Nonetheless, numerous inspiring stories are floating around that are yet to be heard and understood. These five content creators will inspire you to get and stay in shape, from a Mr. World title holder's fitness tip for all to a national medalist and gymnast doing a backflip in a saree. What are their stories, how did they reach their first milestone, and if they can do it, why can't you?

An insight into Mr. World's fitness regime - Karan Kapoor

What better motivation than a Mr. World winner revealing his daily fitness routine? Karan Kapoor, a fitness model representing India on numerous international platforms, uses social media to share diet must-haves and tips and tricks for a leaner, muscular body. He shares his incredible journey with 1.8 million followers on Moj through inspiring fitness videos from home and the gym. His health dos and don'ts could make an excellent fitness rulebook for you in 2023.

Take it from the person who holds the World Record! Your own personal trainer Amritbir Singh

If the thought of going to the gym and buying expensive workout equipment makes you nervous, this 19-year-old two-time world record holder in fitness will inspire you to achieve your fitness goals in the comfort of your own home and without using any equipment! Kuwar Amritbir Singh is a fitness self-learner; without prior knowledge, guidance, or direction, he has made a name for himself in the fitness world through his strong willpower. His Moj page is full of workout videos, mostly shot on his home's terrace, that will undoubtedly motivate you to achieve your health goals. He draws inspiration from brave warriors Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, and Udham Singh.

Flip your fitness switch on with Gymnast  Parul Arora

National Gold Medalist, gymnast, and fitness model Parul Arora will be remembered for her viral, perfect backflip performed in a saree to break the stereotype surrounding women's clothing and fitness. Parul, who is from Ambala, Haryana, began gymnastics at the age of seven and went on to compete in 35 nationals in 2016. On the Moj app, she has a massive following of over 2 million people. Parul will undoubtedly motivate you to manifest your dream body with her creative and trendy workout videos and fitness tips, while also breaking gender stereotypes.

Yoga ab hoga with Anushka Chatterjee

If you're looking for inspiration to begin your Yoga journey for holistic well-being but don't know where to begin, look no further than Anushka Chatterjee. Anushka, an eight-time national and three-time international gold medalist began practising yoga at the age of five, during her first grade at school. To overcome her digestive issues, she incorporated Yoga into her daily routine with the help of her mother and hasn't looked back since. She is a fitness enthusiast who is a professional and a world champion who represents India on an international level. Her story and dedication to Yoga are reflected in her Moj app content, which will fuel your desire to live a fit and healthy lifestyle.

Be a pro at headstands and get fit with Guinness World record holder-  Vaishnavi Saravanakumar

Is perfecting a headstand on your list of New Year's fitness goals? Vaishnavi Saravanakumar, the creator of Moj and a yoga practitioner, is all the motivation you need. Vaishnavi, who comes from a humble background in Coimbatore, has received prestigious Yoga awards such as the Yoga Rani Award, Yoga Nakshatra Award, and Youngest Yogini Award, among others. She has also bagged about 250 gold medals in yoga and holds about 5 Guinness World Records, such as the "Longest chin stand for 26.33 minutes", and "Longest time to hold the wheel pose for 18.13 minutes". As a master of her craft, she has amassed a massive social media following, which attests to her expertise. She has also appeared on over 15 television shows, including Colors Super Kids.

Tags
Karan Kapoor Moj Parul Arora music Songs
Related news
 | 06 Jan 2023

Cadende: The Israeli Rock Duo follows a buzzy release with the new EP "The Big Wheel"

MUMBAI: The Israeli Rock Duo’s first international album features four songs of diverse styles and musical direction, inspired by the history of the Duo’s origins.

read more
 | 06 Jan 2023

Steve Aoki  shares new single “NEW YORK” WITH REGARD, featuring MAZIE

MUMBAI: 2x-Grammy-nominated artist and producer Steve Aoki, shares fiery new single “New York” with multi-platinum DJ and producer Regard, who has amassed a worldwide following since the release of his chart-topping 2019 hit “Ride It,” and featuring alt-pop artist mazie.

read more
 | 06 Jan 2023

SHINER Frontman Allen Epley Unveils New Music Video For "The EMT" Off Upcoming Debut Solo LP "Everything" - Out January 6th

MUMBAI: Allen Epley (Shiner, The Life and Times) has released a video for the track "The EMT" off his upcoming debut solo album 'Everything,' out Jan 6th on Spartan Records. Stream "The EMT" video here: https://youtu.be/awQKZr80a60

read more
 | 06 Jan 2023

COUNTRY MUSIC'S CHAPEL HART RECOGNIZED BY MISSISSIPPI HOUSE

MUMBAI: The country music trio Chapel Hart was honored by the Mississippi House of Representatives on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 with House Resolution 2.

read more
 | 05 Jan 2023

XG's long-awaited third single 'SHOOTING STAR' to be released on January 25th!

MUMBAI: XG’s second single 'MASCARA' reached No. 1 on the iTunes chart in 17 regions, as well as the Spotify Viral 50 in 21 regions. More recently, XG made a huge impact with their rap performance, 'GALZ XYPHER', blowing up on Tiktok.

read more

RnM Biz

QYOU Media India elevates Pankaj Rai and Ashish Kotekar to National Sales Roles

MUMBAI: QYOU Media India, one of the youngest and fastest-growing integrated media companies spanread more

MX Studios collaborates with Dubai Economy & Tourism, to bring an adventure-filled mini-series 'A Spin Around Dubai'

MUMBAI: India’s leading OTT platform, MX Player is recognized for catering to its audiences’ diveread more

A saga of fulfilled promises and progress of IPRS in 2022 by CEO Rakesh Nigam 

MUMBAI: To wrap up 2022 Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS gives insights of IPRS in 2022, challenges andread more

2022 was an eventful year both personally and professionally says Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud

MUMBAI: Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud says 2022 was an eventread more

Hyderabad's Mirchi 95 partners with Drunken Monkey to launch RJ Gaurika

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Zakir Khan’s brother Zeeshan speaks about his new song 'Khoya Hai Dil'

MUMBAI: Zeeshan Khan, an Indian singer- songwriter and composer who is the lead vocalist for Pune’s most beloved band, Malang the Band and brother...read more

2
Steve Aoki  shares new single “NEW YORK” WITH REGARD, featuring MAZIE

MUMBAI: 2x-Grammy-nominated artist and producer Steve Aoki, shares fiery new single “New York” with multi-platinum DJ and producer Regard, who has...read more

3
Cadende: The Israeli Rock Duo follows a buzzy release with the new EP "The Big Wheel"

MUMBAI: The Israeli Rock Duo’s first international album features four songs of diverse styles and musical direction, inspired by the history of the...read more

4
Harpreet Live With Full Band at India Habitat Centre

MUMBAI: Young Indian musician Harpreet is a genre in himself, he creates a bridge between the written word and music. Having always charmed his...read more

5
Shazam shares 2023 predictions and spotlights 10 artists to watch

MUMBAI: Every day, Shazam receives tens of millions of requests from users around the world who want to know more about the artist behind the song...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games