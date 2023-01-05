Raman Negi to kick off his solo project - Shakshiyat's tour at antiSOCIAL, Pune

MUMBAI: Pune, listen up! If you know the soulful rock genre, then you know Raman Negi. The legendary rock artist is set to debut his “Shakhsiyat” Tour at antiSOCIAL, Pune on January 14, 2023. He has made a name for himself as a singer-songwriter who creates music that defies trends, genres, language, and subjects. This will be an experience of a lifetime for all soul rock lovers in the Pune music circuit.

antiSOCIAL welcomes you to experience this musical bliss of a lifetime. See you there!

Date: January 14, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM onwards

Venue: antiSOCIAL | Unit No. 102, Mezzanine, Fergusson College Rd, above FC Road Social, Revenue Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411005, India

Fee: Rs 499/-

Ticket Link: https://insider.in/raman-negi-live-antisocial-pune-jan14-2023/event

About Raman Negi

For the most part of the last two decades, Raman Negi has garnered the reputation of a singer-songwriter responsible for creating music that breaks free from the shackles of trends, genres, language, and themes. Now he is doing all this and more while redefining what it means to be an independent artist with his solo project. Rooted in self-discovery, he is focused on building second-to-none artistry that resonates with his quest of unlearning as well as relearning in the past two years pertaining to his personal and professional life.

Raman’s first solo album, ‘Shakhsiyat’ is a reflection of his inarticulate emotions spread across 10 diverse rock records including a rant against the pseudo-woke in our country, a ballad about a child’s lost dreams and a narcissistic tell-all of musicians - culminating all the stories he always wanted to tell but couldn’t up until now.