Raman Negi to kick off his solo project - Shakshiyat's tour at antiSOCIAL, Pune

MUMBAI: Pune, listen up! If you know the soulful rock genre, then you know Raman Negi. The legendary rock artist is set to debut his “Shakhsiyat” Tour at antiSOCIAL, Pune on January 14, 2023. He has made a name for himself as a singer-songwriter who creates music that defies trends, genres, language, and subjects. This will be an experience of a lifetime for all soul rock lovers in the Pune music circuit.
antiSOCIAL welcomes you to experience this musical bliss of a lifetime. See you there!
Date: January 14, 2023
Time: 8:00 PM onwards
Venue: antiSOCIAL | Unit No. 102, Mezzanine, Fergusson College Rd, above FC Road Social, Revenue Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411005, India
Fee: Rs 499/-
Ticket Link: https://insider.in/raman-negi-live-antisocial-pune-jan14-2023/event
About Raman Negi
For the most part of the last two decades, Raman Negi has garnered the reputation of a singer-songwriter responsible for creating music that breaks free from the shackles of trends, genres, language, and themes. Now he is doing all this and more while redefining what it means to be an independent artist with his solo project. Rooted in self-discovery, he is focused on building second-to-none artistry that resonates with his quest of unlearning as well as relearning in the past two years pertaining to his personal and professional life.
Raman’s first solo album, ‘Shakhsiyat’ is a reflection of his inarticulate emotions spread across 10 diverse rock records including a rant against the pseudo-woke in our country, a ballad about a child’s lost dreams and a narcissistic tell-all of musicians - culminating all the stories he always wanted to tell but couldn’t up until now.
MUMBAI: India’s leading OTT platform, MX Player is recognized for catering to its audiences’ diveread more
MUMBAI: To wrap up 2022 Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS gives insights of IPRS in 2022, challenges andread more
MUMBAI: Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud says 2022 was an eventread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Keeping up with the government of India’s bullish stance onread more
MUMBAI: XG’s second single 'MASCARA' reached No. 1 on the iTunes chart in 17 regions, as well as the Spotify Viral 50 in 21 regions. More recently,...read more
MUMBAI: B Praak, the singing sensation loved and celebrated by music enthusiasts all over India and abroad, has recently concluded the Supermoon ft...read more
MUMBAI: The epic John Legend, the second youngest, and the first black man to win all EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) awards, joined hands with...read more
MUMBAI: Looking for a song that can easily lift your spirit! Gaurav Grover and Namoh Studios proudly presents Yo Yo Honey Singh feat. Mouni Roy in...read more
MUMBAI: Munich, Germany's Straightline have dropped a video for "Earth Defenders" off their latest album 'Keep Your Cool.'Stream the "Earth...read more