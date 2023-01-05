"I had a great time co-writing and jamming with John Legend," says rapper Raja Kumari as they collaborate for Keep Walking

MUMBAI: The epic John Legend, the second youngest, and the first black man to win all EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) awards, joined hands with the pioneering, brave rapper, Raja Kumari for an inspiring anthem titled ‘Keep Walking’. In a never-seen-before act, the duo co-curated a catchy anthem that is a rallying cry for those driven by self-belief to work for collective progress. Suffice it to say that it is an upbeat anthem “for the Walkers, by the Walkers”.

The ‘Walkers’ are defined by the resilience, fluidity and milestones of their journeys, paving the path for generations to come. While John Legend’s music is beautiful and has inspired artists across the world, his philosophy is even more so. He is a champion for social change and making the world a more just, equitable place for everyone. Raja Kumari is a champion of brown women representation across the world – her career as a rapper has challenged the norms of the bastions of male rappers, opening up conversations and opportunities for so many that come after her. The artists have been brought together by a brand new platform - Walkers & Co. - which celebrates the power of the collective, inspired by bold steps of individuals challenging the status quo and charting an evolved course for the future. The platform salutes those who stride bravely towards collective progress with this anthem.

Sharing her excitement for the track, Raja Kumari says, “The Walkers & Co. platform celebrates bold steps and the Keep Walking Anthem, which comes straight from the heart, is a celebration of the same spirit. The song talks about authenticity, resilience and the fire that burns within all of us. It was fun exploring a different space, both musically and lyrically. I had a great time co-writing and jamming with John Legend who, like his name, is a true original. It's my first-ever collab with the Walkers & Co. platform and I can't wait for fans to listen to this... and keep walking to this!”

The anthem can be viewed here: