Viral Sensation Shiekh Sadi's Player is sure to attract Pop Bangla listeners

MUMBAI: Singer-Songwriter Shiekh Sadi released his latest Bangla Indie-Pop song Player ft. Shezan. He collaborated with Bangladeshi Rapper Shezan to make this track sound massively thumping but also explores a commercial sound that hasn't been explored much in Bangladesh before. This song talks about glitz, glam, men and wham.
<iframe width="600" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Pt9Vm2UJpVI" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Apart from being a Lyricist, Shiekh Sadi is also a Composer-Producer, popular amongst the streaming-friendly youth of Bangladesh, Sadi is one of the most prominent names in Bangladesh's young musician circuit. Indie-Pop song Player is one-of-a-kind track where Shiekh Sadi brings a new flavour to his hip-hop music.
MUMBAI: To wrap up 2022 Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS gives insights of IPRS in 2022, challenges andread more
MUMBAI: Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud says 2022 was an eventread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Keeping up with the government of India’s bullish stance onread more
MUMBAI: At a time when news of layoffs is rife, companies are still trying to find the right taleread more
MUMBAI: Thick with their signature dual buzzsaw guitars, soaring vocals that have been compared with Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden, and slamming...read more
MUMBAI: Looking for a song that can easily lift your spirit! Gaurav Grover and Namoh Studios proudly presents Yo Yo Honey Singh feat. Mouni Roy in...read more
MUMBAI: B Praak, the singing sensation loved and celebrated by music enthusiasts all over India and abroad, has recently concluded the Supermoon ft...read more
MUMBAI: Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, and Imagine Dragons, the multi-platinum, GRAMMY®-winning band, are...read more
MUMBAI: Munich, Germany's Straightline have dropped a video for "Earth Defenders" off their latest album 'Keep Your Cool.'Stream the "Earth...read more