Viral Sensation Shiekh Sadi's Player is sure to attract Pop Bangla listeners

MUMBAI: Singer-Songwriter Shiekh Sadi released his latest Bangla Indie-Pop song Player ft. Shezan. He collaborated with Bangladeshi Rapper Shezan to make this track sound massively thumping but also explores a commercial sound that hasn't been explored much in Bangladesh before. This song talks about glitz, glam, men and wham.

<iframe width="600" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Pt9Vm2UJpVI" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Apart from being a Lyricist, Shiekh Sadi is also a Composer-Producer, popular amongst the streaming-friendly youth of Bangladesh, Sadi is one of the most prominent names in Bangladesh's young musician circuit. Indie-Pop song Player is one-of-a-kind track where Shiekh Sadi brings a new flavour to his hip-hop music.