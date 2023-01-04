RadioandMusic
News |  04 Jan 2023 12:26 |  By RnMTeam

Supermoon ft. B Praak – King of Hearts Tour, presented by Wolf 777 News, co-powered by Tuborg Packaged Drinking Water, special partner Skoda, and recycling partner Garnier, brings down the curtain on the first-ever multi-city tour!

MUMBAI:  B Praak, the singing sensation loved and celebrated by music enthusiasts all over India and abroad, has recently concluded the Supermoon ft. B Praak – King of Hearts Tour presented by Wolf777, co-powered by Tuborg Packaged Drinking Water, Special Partner Skoda, and Recycling Partner Garnier. This nationwide multi-city tour culminated in Goa. The musical extravaganza received immense love and support from fans of the singer out there and resulted in the best-ever experience for him and the Supermoon team that they can cherish for a lifetime.

With his soulful voice and striking stage presence, the multi-talented performer entertained the live audience in different Indian cities such as Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Goa, Gurugram, and more. The award-winning artist belted out his bumper hits Mann Bharrya, Filhaal, Dil Todke, Teri Mitti, and Raanjha, one after another, along with the soulful recreation of his cult classic songs in his stupendous style.

The Supermoon ft. B Praak – King of Hearts Tour was presented by Wolf777, co-powered by Tuborg Packaged Drinking Water, Special Partner Skoda, and Recycling Partner Garnier for this multi-city tour in India

Sharing his happiness about the experience, B Praak, said, “I had never imagined that this multi-city tour would turn out to be my best live concert/tour. The love and support that I have received has been tremendous and something I would treasure all my life. My heartiest thanks to Zee Live for considering me for this multi-city tour. This musical journey gave me an opportunity to meet my fans in person and helped me connect with them in a better way. I wish the Zee Live team all the love and luck for future events.”

Brand Spokesperson of Wolf777news said, “Associating with a brand like Zee Live and Supermoon is indeed a matter of pride and an opportunity for us to reach the music lovers/enthusiasts. We at Wolf777News are immensely proud to be a valuable part of this exceptional musical extravaganza tour featuring B Praak. He is a celebrated singer in recent times and the entire tour was a fruitful association for us.” 

Brand Spokesperson of Tuborg Packaged Drinking Water said, "We at Tuborg believe in the ideology of 'Keep Going, No Matter What'. The sheer dedication & passion showcased by B Praak during this entire multi-city tour is what we can relate to. We will treasure this association with Zee Live Team and Supermoon Family and are thankful for the beautiful memories created during this journey.”

Brand Spokesperson of Skoda said, “We at Skoda cherish the moments that were brought to life by Supermoon and B Praak during this multi-city tour. We celebrate this association of ours with Zee Live & Supermoon and look forward to more such endeavors."

Brand Spokesperson of Garnier said, “The entire Garnier family was privileged to join hands for the musical extravaganza featuring the extremely talented singer B Praak with the Supermoon Team. We would like to come together with the Zee Live Team for more such associations in the near future as well."

Tags
B Praak Zee Live Teri Mitti Mann Bharrya
