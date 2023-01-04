RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Jan 2023 17:33 |  By RnMTeam

Check out groovy track that will surely propel you to hit the dance floor- Gatividhi by Yo Yo Honey Singh ft. Mouni Roy

MUMBAI: Looking for a song that can easily lift your spirit! Gaurav Grover and Namoh Studios proudly presents Yo Yo Honey Singh feat. Mouni Roy in Gatividhi, a much awaited party track Sung, Music, Lyrics & Composer, Music Produced by, Audio Mixed by-Yo Yo Honey Singh, Video Directed by: Mihir Gulati . Packed with peppy beats, the song is sure to make you groove instantly.

Click here to watch the song- 

The catchy rhythmic structure of the song, accompanied by quirky lyrics, makes it a perfect dance anthem for parties. The amalgamation of hip-hop and break-beats genres mixed with traditional Indian & Punjabi music has led to ‘Gatividhi’.

Yo Yo Honey Singh says “It's an out and out groovy track which is surely going to be a part of every club's party playlist”

Mouni Roy says “It’s a fun, party song. Gadividhi has a cool fusion vibe of folk and urban. Just at the time of party season”

Mihir Gulati says “A danceable number for the party season. Had a great time directing the song”

Gaurav Grover says “Gatividhi will finds its way into the clubs and leaves everyone grooving to it"

 

Tags
Gaurav Grover music Songs
Related news
 | 04 Jan 2023

Munich, Germany's Straightline Release Video For "Earth Defenders" Off Latest Album 'Keep Your Cool'- Out Now On Thousand Islands Records/Lockjaw Records

MUMBAI: Munich, Germany's Straightline have dropped a video for "Earth Defenders" off their latest album 'Keep Your Cool.'Stream the "Earth Defenders" video here:

read more
 | 04 Jan 2023

Canadian band CHESTER DOOM releases new single "Anxiety"

MUMBAI: Thick with their signature dual buzzsaw guitars, soaring vocals that have been compared with Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden, and slamming rhythms that gel into the 90s-infused sound they've made into their own, CHESTER DOOM’s "Anxiety" will appeal to fans of modern Active r

read more
 | 04 Jan 2023

Viral Sensation Shiekh Sadi's Player is sure to attract Pop Bangla listeners

MUMBAI: Singer-Songwriter Shiekh Sadi released his latest Bangla Indie-Pop song Player ft. Shezan. He collaborated with Bangladeshi Rapper Shezan to make this track sound massively thumping but also explores a commercial sound that hasn't been explored much in Bangladesh before.

read more
 | 04 Jan 2023

Imagine Dragons and Dolby to Kick Off CES with a Special Live Concert in Dolby Atmos at Dolby Live at Park MGM

MUMBAI:  Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, and Imagine Dragons, the multi-platinum, GRAMMY®-winning band, are kicking off CES 2023 with a private concert in Dolby Atmos at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Thursday, January 5 at 9 p.m. PT.

read more
 | 02 Jan 2023

Israeli metal band Illegal Mind releases new single "Turning Back"

Illegal Mind is alternative metal band from Tel Aviv, Israel, found in 2018.

read more

RnM Biz

A saga of fulfilled promises and progress of IPRS in 2022 by CEO Rakesh Nigam 

MUMBAI: To wrap up 2022 Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS gives insights of IPRS in 2022, challenges andread more

2022 was an eventful year both personally and professionally says Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud

MUMBAI: Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud says 2022 was an eventread more

Hyderabad's Mirchi 95 partners with Drunken Monkey to launch RJ Gaurika

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Business growth app UpScale by CredAble launches new E- invoicing solution to help SMEs

MUMBAI: Keeping up with the government of India’s bullish stance onread more

 5 Best Interview-as-a-Service Providers to Identify the Right Talent in 2023

MUMBAI: At a time when news of layoffs is rife, companies are still trying to find the right taleread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Supermoon ft. B Praak – King of Hearts Tour, presented by Wolf 777 News, co-powered by Tuborg Packaged Drinking Water, special partner Skoda, and recycling partner Garnier, brings down the curtain on the first-ever multi-city tour!

MUMBAI:  B Praak, the singing sensation loved and celebrated by music enthusiasts all over India and abroad, has recently concluded the Supermoon ft...read more

2
Imagine Dragons and Dolby to Kick Off CES with a Special Live Concert in Dolby Atmos at Dolby Live at Park MGM

MUMBAI:  Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, and Imagine Dragons, the multi-platinum, GRAMMY®-winning band, are...read more

3
Viral Sensation Shiekh Sadi's Player is sure to attract Pop Bangla listeners

MUMBAI: Singer-Songwriter Shiekh Sadi released his latest Bangla Indie-Pop song Player ft. Shezan. He collaborated with Bangladeshi Rapper Shezan to...read more

4
Canadian band CHESTER DOOM releases new single "Anxiety"

MUMBAI: Thick with their signature dual buzzsaw guitars, soaring vocals that have been compared with Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden, and slamming...read more

5
Check out groovy track that will surely propel you to hit the dance floor- Gatividhi by Yo Yo Honey Singh ft. Mouni Roy

MUMBAI: Looking for a song that can easily lift your spirit! Gaurav Grover and Namoh Studios proudly presents Yo Yo Honey Singh feat. Mouni Roy in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games