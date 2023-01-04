Canadian band CHESTER DOOM releases new single "Anxiety"

MUMBAI: Thick with their signature dual buzzsaw guitars, soaring vocals that have been compared with Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden, and slamming rhythms that gel into the 90s-infused sound they've made into their own, CHESTER DOOM’s "Anxiety" will appeal to fans of modern Active rock as well as the Classic rock anthems of the 80s, 90s and 00s.

"This is our first single since the release of our ‘Masks’ EP in June," says bassist Glenn Arseneau. "The music for this track has been kicking around for over a decade, but we could never find the right vocals for it. Once we hooked up with (CHESTER DOOM vocalist) Josh Best in 2020, this was one of the first tracks he put his stamp on, and we've been dying to get it out into the world ever since".

CHESTER DOOM have received funding from FACTOR and Music Nova Scotia and have generated over 55,000 Spotify streams to date (since Jan 2022). Their singles "Monsoon", "Bleed" and "Boxcutter" received radio play across Canada, the USA, the UK, Mexico and Brazil.

+++BIOGRAPHY+++

CHESTER DOOM were born from the rough edges and rocky coastlines of Atlantic Canada and raised on a steady diet of classic and modern Rock. With a musical range spanning beautiful, introspective ballads to hard-hitting, face-melting sonic maelstroms, their broad rock and alternative influences combine to create something truly special.

Powerhouse vocalist/lyricist/tunesmith Josh Best is truly a force of nature -- whether tugging at your heartstrings or roaring like a category 5 hurricane, he is sure to leave more than a few jaws on the floor.

Backed by riff-factory rhythm guitarist/composer Patrick Blackie, lead guitarist Kellan Menhennett, keyboardist Dave Mackenzie and a rhythm section comprised of brothers Glenn Arseneau (bass) and Peter Arseneau (drums), CHESTER DOOM are here to ROCK.

"Anxiety": https://open.spotify.com/album/6yHJW2yF77GXAb3EGzKtcY