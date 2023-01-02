RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Jan 2023 20:09 |  By RnMTeam

Israeli metal band Illegal Mind releases new single "Turning Back"

MUMBAI: Illegal Mind is alternative metal band from Tel Aviv, Israel, found in 2018. The band released their debut EP “Forbidden Content” in 2020, and are currently finishing their new EP. The First single of the new EP is out, “Turning Back” is avalaible on all streaming plataforms and also available for download on BandCamp. .

“We think “Turning Back” is heavier than the previous releases, musically inspired by Refused, Limp Bizkit and Linkin Park(?). The song was inspired by Maxx’ ex-girlfriend, when he noticed that she basically turns back to previous thoughts and actions, which she used to. We always return to our previous selves, no matter how many times we try to change, even if it’s not that good for us. But usually we don’t need to, for nobody, especially if it makes us feel awful. We are turning back to what we used to, is also the decision on recording the album like we used to, DIY, from the comfort of our own studio!” – says the band.

The band started rehearsing in one of the Tel Aviv studios in February 2018. After several jams with several musicians, a 4-person band was born. The idea for the name was born accidentally after reading some of the texts by vocalist Max Datskovsky by other band members. The texts talk about a dystopian future and a mythological end of the world as we know it. Inspired by books, computer games and movies from the last century. The band has a singing call about where humanity is headed and how to avoid it.

“Turning Back”: https://open.spotify.com/album/1rKADQjjhBLBNPh3EGabCb

Tags
Illegal Mind music Songs
Related news
 | 02 Jan 2023

Harpreet Live with full band at India Habitat Centre

MUMBAI: Young Indian musician Harpreet is a genre in himself, he creates a bridge between the written word and music. Having always charmed his listeners, this time Harpreet will be back on stage with full band.

read more
 | 31 Dec 2022

Konkona Sen Sharma celebrates India’s most iconic football win that history books forgot: The Indian ‘Barefoot Boys’ Vs the ‘Boots of Britain’

MUMBAI: Konkona Sen Sharma is back in a ‘never-heard-before’ avatar with her newest podcast “Barefoot Boys” on Luminary, largest subscription-based podcasting and audio network to have set foot in India.

read more
 | 30 Dec 2022

Daniel Weber's new single Memories tugs at your heartstrings as it makes us think about what makes a relationship last

MUMBAI: Daniel Weber is carefully charting his career as a musician. His music is slowly creating a sturdy fanbase as music aficionados find themselves addicted to his sense of melody, and rhythm, with his lyrics having a calming effect.

read more
 | 30 Dec 2022

Singer Renuka Panwar gives the perfect new year gift to her fans

MUMBAI: Renuka Panwar, credited with the mega-successful track '52 Gaj Ka Daman' that made her a household name has released her new track 'Naina Ke Teer' with Desi Records as a last treat of the year for her fans. 

read more
 | 29 Dec 2022

10 blockbuster tracks of year 2022 that are reigning on party playlist

MUMBAI: Year 2022 has been the year of some amazing music compositions. Ahead New Years’ our party playlist is completely sorted,  Check out the list of 10 chartbusters that are currently ruling our party playlist for 2022. Butterfly Titliyaan :

read more

RnM Biz

A saga of fulfilled promises and progress of IPRS in 2022 by CEO Rakesh Nigam 

MUMBAI: To wrap up 2022 Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS gives insights of IPRS in 2022, challenges andread more

2022 was an eventful year both personally and professionally says Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud

MUMBAI: Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud says 2022 was an eventread more

Hyderabad's Mirchi 95 partners with Drunken Monkey to launch RJ Gaurika

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Business growth app UpScale by CredAble launches new E- invoicing solution to help SMEs

MUMBAI: Keeping up with the government of India’s bullish stance onread more

 5 Best Interview-as-a-Service Providers to Identify the Right Talent in 2023

MUMBAI: At a time when news of layoffs is rife, companies are still trying to find the right taleread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Harpreet Live with full band at India Habitat Centre

MUMBAI: Young Indian musician Harpreet is a genre in himself, he creates a bridge between the written word and music. Having always charmed his...read more

2
Israeli metal band Illegal Mind releases new single "Turning Back"

Illegal Mind is alternative metal band from Tel Aviv, Israel, found in 2018. read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games