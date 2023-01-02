RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Jan 2023 17:34 |  By RnMTeam

Harpreet Live with full band at India Habitat Centre

MUMBAI: Young Indian musician Harpreet is a genre in himself, he creates a bridge between the written word and music. Having always charmed his listeners, this time Harpreet will be back on stage with full band. He will charm us with his rocking band  on Saturday 7th January at 7pm at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre,Lodhi road. Harpreet has a very special way of singing. He recites popular poets in an inimitable style that has to be seen to be believed. Come by for this rocking performance by a singer that refuses to be limited by a genre. And look out for the Harpreet special songs.

Harpreet will be Live With his Full Band rediscovering Poetry and Exploring Indie Music - Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu and other Indian dialects. An evening of original musical compositions, written by singer-songwriter, Harpreet( Guitars/Vocals)  along with Anirban Ghosh - Bass Guitar, Siddharth Padiyar – Percussions and  Sumant Balakrishnan on Electric Guitar.

He is best known for creating musical scores to epic works of humanist poets like Kabir, Baba Nanak and Baba Bulleh Shah. Credited for taking celebrated poets to the masses, Harpreet has also composed popular hummable tunes to words of poets such as Pash (Avtar Singh Sandhu), Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Nirala (Suryakant Tripathi), Rahim, Amir Khusrau. The rhythmic blend of soulful poetry to the pulsating sounds of guitar and percussion are at once unique and innovative, familiar and foreign. On his musical journey with poetry, he has delivered a TEDx talk in Jaipur in 2016.

The progressive elements of his artistic practice is not confined to poetry alone. His original composition, Kutte (dog) – a song about a canine’s view of human life -- was selected by award-winning Bollywood film director Dibakar Banerjee and Kanu Behl for a Yash Raj Films production called Titli. Some of his yet-to-be-released compositions -- Geet Farosh, Khooni Vaisakhi, Chhaap Tilak (Harpreet’s original rendition) and Bandhu -- have received wide appreciation in literature and music festival circuits.  

Harpreet Live With Full Band
7th January 2023 | 07:30 PM | Stein Auditorium

Harpreet Live With Full Band! Rediscovering Poetry and Exploring Indie Music.(Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu and other Indian dialects/ 90 mins). An evening of  original musical compositions, written by singer-songwriter, Harpreet.

Performing Artistes :

Harpreet - Guitars/Vocals;

Anirban Ghosh - Bass Guitar;

Siddharth Padiyar - Percussions;

Sumant Balakrishnan - Electric Guitar.

Tickets at Rs.500, Rs.350 and Rs.200 available online on bookmyshow.com and at the Programmes desk, IHC.

Tags
India Habitat Center  TEDx  music Songs
Related news
 | 02 Jan 2023

Israeli metal band Illegal Mind releases new single "Turning Back"

Illegal Mind is alternative metal band from Tel Aviv, Israel, found in 2018.

read more
 | 31 Dec 2022

Konkona Sen Sharma celebrates India’s most iconic football win that history books forgot: The Indian ‘Barefoot Boys’ Vs the ‘Boots of Britain’

MUMBAI: Konkona Sen Sharma is back in a ‘never-heard-before’ avatar with her newest podcast “Barefoot Boys” on Luminary, largest subscription-based podcasting and audio network to have set foot in India.

read more
 | 29 Dec 2022

10 blockbuster tracks of year 2022 that are reigning on party playlist

MUMBAI: Year 2022 has been the year of some amazing music compositions. Ahead New Years’ our party playlist is completely sorted,  Check out the list of 10 chartbusters that are currently ruling our party playlist for 2022. Butterfly Titliyaan :

read more
 | 29 Dec 2022

Randy Begg, Founder of JUNO Award Nominee plsus Oshawa Music Award Hall of Fame Group Wednesday, Passes Away At 71

MUMBAI: Randy Begg, a founding member, drummer, vocalist, and songwriter of the Canadian band Wednesday, died suddenly in Belleville on December 20 at 71.

read more
 | 29 Dec 2022

What Is MODAPIT?

MUMBAI: Rumors have been circulating about a mysterious project called MODAPIT. Despite the lack of information available, major industry players such as Thrive Music, NÛ Management, and 2+2 Management have sparked interest by reposting cryptic messages on Instagram and Discord.

read more

RnM Biz

A saga of fulfilled promises and progress of IPRS in 2022 by CEO Rakesh Nigam 

MUMBAI: To wrap up 2022 Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS gives insights of IPRS in 2022, challenges andread more

2022 was an eventful year both personally and professionally says Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud

MUMBAI: Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud says 2022 was an eventread more

Hyderabad's Mirchi 95 partners with Drunken Monkey to launch RJ Gaurika

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Business growth app UpScale by CredAble launches new E- invoicing solution to help SMEs

MUMBAI: Keeping up with the government of India’s bullish stance onread more

 5 Best Interview-as-a-Service Providers to Identify the Right Talent in 2023

MUMBAI: At a time when news of layoffs is rife, companies are still trying to find the right taleread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Harpreet Live with full band at India Habitat Centre

MUMBAI: Young Indian musician Harpreet is a genre in himself, he creates a bridge between the written word and music. Having always charmed his...read more

2
Israeli metal band Illegal Mind releases new single "Turning Back"

Illegal Mind is alternative metal band from Tel Aviv, Israel, found in 2018. read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games