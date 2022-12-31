RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Dec 2022 14:28 |  By RnMTeam

Konkona Sen Sharma celebrates India’s most iconic football win that history books forgot: The Indian ‘Barefoot Boys’ Vs the ‘Boots of Britain’

MUMBAI: Konkona Sen Sharma is back in a ‘never-heard-before’ avatar with her newest podcast “Barefoot Boys” on Luminary, largest subscription-based podcasting and audio network to have set foot in India.

Celebrating India’s most legendary football win that you've likely never been familiar with, in 1912, India, a land where Cricket is a religion, defeated Britain in an iconic, historical match. Football fans should take note of this win when 11 underdogs, indomitable, barefooted men played the most dramatic, electrifying match Indian football has ever witnessed to date. The podcast follows the story of how the team came to be, the cultural and social context in which the match was played in Colonial India leading up to the iconic win in 1911. Unafraid to go toe-to-toe with their colonisers, they showed a country what freedom felt like–long before its citizens were free. Amid the raging hostility between Indians and Brits, when the country was fighting for Independence, an unassuming Bengali football team beat all odds, and defeated their colonizers’ team, emerging as a national symbol of victory.

Actor and filmmaker, Konkona Sen Sharma regales every backstory and fascinating detail as the narrator, bringing to life the biggest pre-independence sporting win which is "not in textbooks”. The show also throws light on Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari ‘Father Of Indian Football’ who marked India’s debutant kick to a football in Calcutta.

A proud Bengali herself, Konkona Sen Sharma shares, “I am always drawn towards stories of unsung heroes because I place myself with them. Their unlikely wins, the unlikely successes that are so big-hearted resonates well with me.

In fact when the show came to me, I was immediately drawn towards it and remember instantly telling my manager that I had to do it, let’s make that happen! I was so pleased that a story from my hometown, from my growing up years, a part of my identity, culture and upbringing was coming to a platform that was accessible to everyone pan-India and even internationally. Also, what appealed to me was that it’s not just about football but also about our history that ties back to our freedom struggle and conversation about it is the need of the hour more than before today, for us to come together as Indians.

Personally speaking, I find the podcast so inspirational because it is an underdog story. I am usually wary of putting my faith in the powers that be - in what we inherit as powerful or having authority. It is important to think critically, to expand our horizon to see where we can draw our inspiration from and it’s not always where the big money or the power is or where the authority lies.”

With two episodes released, the backstory, Indian football's glorious days and the final win of the ‘Barefoot Boys’, listeners will be in for a treat to get their ‘ears’ on some of the most powerful stories from across India and the world on the largest subscription-based podcasting and audio network-Luminary.

Tags
Konkona Sen Songs music
Related news
 | 30 Dec 2022

Daniel Weber's new single Memories tugs at your heartstrings as it makes us think about what makes a relationship last

MUMBAI: Daniel Weber is carefully charting his career as a musician. His music is slowly creating a sturdy fanbase as music aficionados find themselves addicted to his sense of melody, and rhythm, with his lyrics having a calming effect.

read more
 | 30 Dec 2022

Singer Renuka Panwar gives the perfect new year gift to her fans

MUMBAI: Renuka Panwar, credited with the mega-successful track '52 Gaj Ka Daman' that made her a household name has released her new track 'Naina Ke Teer' with Desi Records as a last treat of the year for her fans. 

read more
 | 29 Dec 2022

10 blockbuster tracks of year 2022 that are reigning on party playlist

MUMBAI: Year 2022 has been the year of some amazing music compositions. Ahead New Years’ our party playlist is completely sorted,  Check out the list of 10 chartbusters that are currently ruling our party playlist for 2022. Butterfly Titliyaan :

read more
 | 29 Dec 2022

Rabba Janda in Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu Crosses 30+ Million Views in 48 Hours!

MUMBAI: After 'Raataan Lambiyan', Sidharth Malhotra returns with Rabba Janda, a song that has been well-received by fans and audiences alike. The song has collectively raked in over 30+ million views within 48 hours, which is remarkable! The song has been trending on YouTube.

read more
 | 29 Dec 2022

Randy Begg, Founder of JUNO Award Nominee plsus Oshawa Music Award Hall of Fame Group Wednesday, Passes Away At 71

MUMBAI: Randy Begg, a founding member, drummer, vocalist, and songwriter of the Canadian band Wednesday, died suddenly in Belleville on December 20 at 71.

read more

RnM Biz

A saga of fulfilled promises and progress of IPRS in 2022 by CEO Rakesh Nigam 

MUMBAI: To wrap up 2022 Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS gives insights of IPRS in 2022, challenges andread more

2022 was an eventful year both personally and professionally says Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud

MUMBAI: Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud says 2022 was an eventread more

Hyderabad's Mirchi 95 partners with Drunken Monkey to launch RJ Gaurika

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Business growth app UpScale by CredAble launches new E- invoicing solution to help SMEs

MUMBAI: Keeping up with the government of India’s bullish stance onread more

 5 Best Interview-as-a-Service Providers to Identify the Right Talent in 2023

MUMBAI: At a time when news of layoffs is rife, companies are still trying to find the right taleread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Laila Main Laila fame singer Pawni Pandey is all set to welcome the new year in Maldives

MUMBAI: Singer Pawni Pandey is all set to set the stage on fire as she gears up for her New Year’s Eve performance in Maldives. The gala event, a...read more

2
Konkona Sen Sharma celebrates India’s most iconic football win that history books forgot: The Indian ‘Barefoot Boys’ Vs the ‘Boots of Britain’

MUMBAI: Konkona Sen Sharma is back in a ‘never-heard-before’ avatar with her newest podcast “Barefoot Boys” on Luminary, largest subscription-based...read more

3
Singer Renuka Panwar gives the perfect new year gift to her fans

MUMBAI: Renuka Panwar, credited with the mega-successful track '52 Gaj Ka Daman' that made her a household name has released her new track 'Naina Ke...read more

4
Daniel Weber's new single Memories tugs at your heartstrings as it makes us think about what makes a relationship last

MUMBAI: Daniel Weber is carefully charting his career as a musician. His music is slowly creating a sturdy fanbase as music aficionados find...read more

5
Year end story: OAFF, Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Goldie Sohel, Kabir,  and Pina Colada Blues recaps 2022

MUMBAI: It's that time of year again. No, not the holiday season … the "share how 2022 treated you" season. 2022 was an exceptionally good year for...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games