Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s ‘Baarish Mein Tum’ becomes 2nd most trending song with 4.5 Million Reels on Instagram

MUMBAI: Instagram reel has become one of the most powerful tools on the internet and has gained tremendous popularity for its user generated content on various trending songs. Meta recently released its ‘Reels in Review’ report that shows some of 2022's top songs on Reels in the country, and one such song that went viral on reels is Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s love track ‘Baarish Mein Tum’ by T-Series that crossed a whopping 4.5 million reels making it the 2nd most trending song on Instagram Reels. The song quickly went viral, and with real life couples Neha & Rohanpreet being the voice of the song, while Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar being the face, the song gained massive attention with 75 Million views on Youtube and still counting.
‘Baarish Mein Tum’ has taken over our hearts, the internet as well as our playlists. Audiences of all age groups across the country cannot stop grooving to this song, be it song covers, dance covers and even reels on Instagram, the audience cannot stop listening to the viral track. The song composed by Showkidd and Harsh Kargeti with lyrics penned by Samay has been trending throughout all social media platforms ever since its release. Baarish Mein Tum, which was picturised on Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar is truly one of the most endearing and dreamy songs that we have heard this in 2022.
