Daniel Weber's new single Memories tugs at your heartstrings as it makes us think about what makes a relationship last

MUMBAI: Daniel Weber is carefully charting his career as a musician. His music is slowly creating a sturdy fanbase as music aficionados find themselves addicted to his sense of melody, and rhythm, with his lyrics having a calming effect. In his newest single Memories, Weber takes his listeners through the journey of a relationship. The song is written and performed by him, Weber's music blends in beautifully with his powerful words to create a heady mix. Weber's song that was released today has already had listeners writing him fan emails to appreciate his work. Though heavy on instrumental work, especially the use of electric guitar, Weber is able to evoke an unseen sentimentality with his number using his powerful vocals, which is his strong suit. The song celebrates the beauty of memories and how they are instrumental in holding a relationship together. Memories can alone save a relationship, muses the track.
The artiste says, "I wanted to create a song that mirrors my sentiment I see young people battling with a lot. The song is sung from the perspective of a lover, who is trying to save his relationship. He is pleading with his lover to not throw away everything good they have. When there's love, reconciliation is always an option because there are memories of years to back up the good stuff the couple shared. The memories of the past will always remain special and the song highlights that. I am excited that fans have already started saying some wonderful things and are grateful people are connecting with them. We are planning to shoot a crackling music video. We have a well-known director with whom we are in touch. We roll the video production next month."
The track is a part of Weber's new work away from his band, The Disparrows, that was founded by him with Grant Loosvelt and bassist Stephen Tecci in 2010. Daniel Weber's band has released two albums, The Disparrows and Making Others Rich, which were widely enjoyed by the fans. In the last two years, Weber has launched Sorry and Lose Somebody both of which became resounding hits.
MUMBAI: To wrap up 2022 Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS gives insights of IPRS in 2022, challenges andread more
MUMBAI: Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud says 2022 was an eventread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Keeping up with the government of India’s bullish stance onread more
MUMBAI: At a time when news of layoffs is rife, companies are still trying to find the right taleread more
MUMBAI: It's that time of year again. No, not the holiday season … the "share how 2022 treated you" season. 2022 was an exceptionally good year for...read more
MUMBAI: The 16th edition of SUNBURN, Asia’s largest electronic dance music festival, saw enthusiasts of music from over 50 countries make a beeline...read more
MUMBAI: Year 2022 has been the year of some amazing music compositions. Ahead New Years’ our party playlist is completely sorted, Check out the list...read more
MUMBAI: Renuka Panwar, credited with the mega-successful track '52 Gaj Ka Daman' that made her a household name has released her new track 'Naina Ke...read more
MUMBAI: Instagram reel has become one of the most powerful tools on the internet and has gained tremendous popularity for its user generated content...read more