News |  29 Dec 2022 14:52 |  By RnMTeam

What Is MODAPIT?

MUMBAI: Rumors have been circulating about a mysterious project called MODAPIT. Despite the lack of information available, major industry players such as Thrive Music, NÛ Management, and 2+2 Management have sparked interest by reposting cryptic messages on Instagram and Discord.

Now, with the release of a new captivating teaser video, the intrigue surrounding MODAPIT has reached a fever pitch. While the specifics of the project remain unknown, it is clear that MODAPIT is set to shake up the electronic music industry in a significant way.

If you want to delve deeper into the mystery, check out some of the previous cryptic videos below as well as the community powering the conversation on Discord:

We're curious to see where this leads. What do you think?

