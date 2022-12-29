What Is MODAPIT?

MUMBAI: Rumors have been circulating about a mysterious project called MODAPIT. Despite the lack of information available, major industry players such as Thrive Music, NÛ Management, and 2+2 Management have sparked interest by reposting cryptic messages on Instagram and Discord.
Now, with the release of a new captivating teaser video, the intrigue surrounding MODAPIT has reached a fever pitch. While the specifics of the project remain unknown, it is clear that MODAPIT is set to shake up the electronic music industry in a significant way.
If you want to delve deeper into the mystery, check out some of the previous cryptic videos below as well as the community powering the conversation on Discord:
We're curious to see where this leads. What do you think?
