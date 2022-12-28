RadioandMusic
Paytm Insider brings to you a series of exciting experiences and fun events in your city to bid adieu to 2022 and ring in the New Year

MUMBAI: The year 2023 is just about a week away, and we're all getting ready to ring it in with a boom. If you’ve not made any plans yet, then worry not as Paytm Insider, one of India’s leading entertainment and digital experience platforms, is back with its ‘Best Night Ever NYE 2023’ campaign powered by PartySmart. And, this time, there's only one resolution!  ‘Party Hard’! So, plan your New Year's Eve with nothing but the best experiences lined up in your city - be it going dancing at your favourite club with your gang or heading out to the open fields with some travel plans. Gear up to explore all the cool and fun activities while you kick-start the New Year with a bang!

The city of dreams, Mumbai has an awesome line-up of experiences including a New Year Bash At Imagica and the Grand New Year Festival 2023 at the Lalit. So, get ready to tap your feet and party hard! Apart from this, various parties are lined up in Goldfinch, Milkman X antiSOCIAL and Bora Bora Big Bollywood Night.

The party capital of India, Goa is bringing you the best night by welcoming the New Year with the favourite Badshah Live and Mika Singh at Las Olas Baga! You can also dance to the sounds of legendary DJ Dubfire and producer who is definitely a future forward visionary at Marbela Beach Resort. Besides that, you can also explore festivities and celebrations at GLORY with The Adana Twins or at RAEETH Goa with, the Legend Themba

India’s capital city, Delhi is all set to make you experience the chills with the music at the Soho Club and with Imperfecto Disco 22. Apart from that, you can also explore a few amazing Paytm Insider events happening across Delhi NCR and nearby locations, such as Born to shine by Diljit Dosanjh, Imran Khan Live, etc.

Bengaluru also awaits your presence to kiss the year ‘goodbye’ in a unique way. The city is bringing to you the 11th Edition Of Bangalore’s Most Loved New Year Party – ‘Las Vegas 2023’ in its luxury edition, at Taj Yeshwantpur. Also, spare some time to experience contemporary comfort and celebration with EUPHORIA NYE 2023 at the Lalit Ashok. Apart from that, get to witness Whitefield’s Biggest New Year Eve with foot-tapping music and chilling champagne waiting for you to make this night the best night of this year

The City of Joy, Kolkata brings you the magical experience with its NYE magical nights Heka at The Stadel, Kolkata. Swing and dance with the Live Band at the Black and White affair, at the Rosewood hall in Kolkata or enjoy a concert by Raghav Chaitanya at The Westin Kolkata. You can also get to explore more New Year parties in Kolkata like New Year's Eve with Arjun Kanungo, MOB-OUT Night, NYE Neon Party, NYE Gala Dinner, and much more.

Hyderabad is also not left far behind! To help you get in the celebratory mood, the city is hosting a range of exciting events. Join the party at the Prism Circus with Nucleya, DJ Mars, Lil Dee, Kawal,  and Ali Merchant and soak yourself into an amazing musical atmosphere. Enjoy a blend between modern-day techno and contemporary progressive melodies by VNTM an Amsterdam based musician or catch a musical extravaganza by Thaman & Shivamani at Rancho De Caballos.

Pune with its party vibes brings you a crazy festival experience at LOUD's New Year’s Eve 2023 with renowned DJs and artists, various fun activities and so on. For the trekkers and adventure freaks out there, Paytm Insider has curated an extraordinary experience, i.e. Lakeside Camping at Pawna where you can relax in the lap of nature and chill around a bonfire.

Also, don’t miss the chance to dance to the rhythm of Daljit Dosanjh for the Born to Shine World Tour in the Pink City of India ‘Jaipur’.

Samidh Bhattacharyya, Head of Marketing, Paytm Insider said “We at Paytm Insider are all thrilled and excited to welcome 2023 with gusto by bringing varied events across India's major cities. We have come a long way from last year, the live entertainment industry overcame many challenges that came post the pandemic. This year we have designed and curated  special events that will help our fans to celebrate and experience New Year’s Eve like never before and start the New Year with lots of hope, fun and entertainment that can be cherished with loved ones.”

Sreerupa Chakrabarti, Category Manager - Himalaya Wellness Company,  said “We understand that New Year is a time for celebrations with friends and family. However, partying responsibly while taking care of our health continues with the changing year. PartySmart from Himalaya, enables this confluence of happiness and wellness while being a responsible citizen.”

All these New Year's Eve events are great to kick start 2023. What's important is that you enjoy your time with your friends and family, get a break from this rollercoaster of a ride, and make beautiful memories all along.

Moreover, you can get upto 50%* on a purchase of 3 or more tickets. Use Code:  PNYE23 at checkout which would be subject to terms and conditions. So, hurry and book your tickets and avoid missing out on the fun.  For more details, log on to Paytm Insider now.

 

