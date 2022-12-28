"I don't belong to an illustrious musical family" says Punjabi, Folk & Sufi singer Swarjit Singh 

MUMBAI: Insisting that his foray into the world of music was not a flash-in-the-pan decision, singer Swarjit Singh, hailing from Rampura Phul, Bathinda, Punjab says that it’s his passion & love for the craft of music which is the prime factor that attracts him to be a part of the prestigious Indian Music Fraternity. Swarjit holds a degree in MPhil in Music Vocal from University of Mumbai, he is professionally trained under Ustad Jasbir Singh ji (Anandpur Sahib), he started his singing career quite young when his Ustad motivated him to pursue his talent and passion for music professionally and gave him the right exposure.

The singer is happy, nervous and excited for his five new songs titled “Asi Bande Punjabi Haan”, “Tutde Star”, “Jatt Vekh Lugaa”, “Goli Chaldi”, “Saari Raat Sajdi Rahi” in Randeep Hooda starrer CAT on Netflix, released under the prestigious banner of Sony Music India. “Music affects the way we live. Our thoughts, our joys and sorrows, the way we think and the way we dance; all of it moving to the unending melodies and patterns of the soundtrack of our lives. All the song in CAT are not just musical tracks, they are experience, which I am sure will be seen and cherished by most. Each song has a journey & meaning to it”.

Winner of Benadryl Big Golden Voice Season 6, Swarjit Singh has lent his vocals to the Indian historical drama television series “Sarfarosh 21 - Saragarhi 1897” starring Mohit Raina which was released on Discovery Jeet channel and later on Netflix.

It was during his musical journey that he triumphed upon the hearts of million with songs like- ‘Kudi Pataka’ from the film ‘Yaara Vey’ which released on B4U channel, ‘Koi Chakkar Hai’ from the Punjabi film “Beautiful Billo” starring Neeru Bajwa & Roshan Prince which released on Zee5 & ‘Jaan Jandi Si’ with Music Director V Rakx which release on ‘The Happening Music’ & 'Ajj Di Raat’ which released on Speed Records

The multi- talented & ambitious singer has his own Youtube Channel “‘Pakke Yaar Productions” on which he has released some of his original songs like- Drama Queen, Rare Soul, Ba Waale & many more while working on his upcoming songs for his channel. Visit his YouTube channel here- https://www.youtube.com/@pakkeyaarproductions5085