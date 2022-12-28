RadioandMusic
GD47 releases his EP of two songs-In my zone and 24 grante with Def Jam India

MUMBAI: Gagandeep Singh AKA GD47 who gained massive recognition after his participation on “MTV Hustle 2.0” has come up with an absolute year-ender hit with “In My Zone x 24 Ghante”. GD47 is one of India's most influential hip-hop artists and has established himself as a distinct voice of Hip-Hop. Prominently, the emcee, lyricist, and music director is one of the few artists who can combine a brash 'wavy' flow with pensive lyrical content.

In My Zone X 24 Ghante are songs with unapologetic lyricism of a rapper filled with raw and boastfulness. The rapper does not intend to be modest about his siege of the entire Hip-Hop scene in his "zone." When it comes to compromising Hip-Hop music, GD is unquestionably the best and deserves to be at the top of the list. The rapper asserts that money and labor play a significant role in this world. Maybe that's why he decides to keep busy and write down his most profound thoughts. Rapping over a beat that has a "Fight Club"-like cinematic quality, GD positions himself to be a commanding presence.

The music video puts GD 47 under the spotlight focusing on the rapper’s raw and remorseful self. The visuals depict the rapper’s inward-looking world, where he resides and creates the upcoming Hip-Hop classic. The song captures the rapper's radical departure from enjoyable sounds and issues a challenge to anyone who doubts GD's ability to be a fearless emcee with menacing street smarts.

Talking about his releases, GD 47 said, “In My Zone X 24 Ghante are my inner thoughts penned down with deep lyrics. I’m glad to be collaborating with Def Jam India and it’s an uplifting platform for artists like myself and I hope to end this year with a bang!”

Tags
Def Jam India Universal Music
