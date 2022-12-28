2022 Grammy Award-Winner Falu meets PM Narendra Modi

MUMBAI: Since her historic win in the Best Children’s Album category at the Grammys, Falu has represented India at the White House, continued her philanthropy as one of the governors at the Grammys and has also been honoured by New York City Council and New York City Mayor Eric Adam. She recently launched her India Tour in December which saw her play in the artistic hubs of Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad.

Remarkably, Falu met the honourable Prime Minister Of India Shri Narendra Modi over the weekend at his residence. This was a great opportunity for Falu to share her musical aspirations with Modi ji and the two had a beautiful conversation about their love for music.

Post the meeting, Falu tweeted, “Was so humbled to meet the honorable Prime Minister of India Mr. Narendra Modiji at his residence in Delhi, India and talk about the power of music”.