News |  27 Dec 2022 13:29 |  By RnMTeam

SUNBURN GOA 2022! 10 REASONS TO ATTEND THE 16th EDITION OF ASIA’S BIGGEST MUSIC FESTIVAL 

MUMBAI: Unless you've been living under a humongous rock, it would be immensely hard to have missed the anticipation that the upcoming edition of Sunburn Goa is generating across the country. Touted as Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, Sunburn continues to top every ‘must-experience’ list this year, and once again promises to be an incredible experience! Sunburn Goa, curated by Space bound, is back for its 16th edition from the 28th to the 30th of December this year at Vagator, Goa, and we can think of a hundreds reasons why it’s going to be an experience you won’t forget. We have selected the top ones!

Perfect Destination 

This one’s a no-brainer. Any festival in sunny Goa is bound to be enjoyable, given the abundance of sunshine, sand, sea coupled with a multitude of options in gastronomical delights, hotels and recreational activities. That combined with the fact that it’s going to be an absolutely epic 3-day bash on the shores of North Goa's best party beaches – Vagator, against the backdrop of the ocean, completes the destination holiday experience with the perennial feel good vibe of sunburn. 

World Class Production

If there's one major reason hordes of music enthusiasts flock to Sunburn year after year, it's got to be the phenomenal scale of production and the massive larger than life stage set-ups. Picture the sun setting across the horizon, as you're blitzed by high quality lasers, SFX and pyrotechnics in every direction, booming state-of-the-art acoustics, mesmerising visuals, and a massive stage featuring the world's finest artistes dishing out some of your favourite radio hits. 

Eclectic Artist Line-Up  

With 6 different stages and a 100 plus stellar artist line-up, you will be spoilt for choice indeed. There is something to suit everyone’s taste in music. Take your pick from styles like Drum n Bass, Trap, House, Electronic, Trance, Hardstyle or Techno! With an underlying theme of ‘The Future Is Now’, stages this year will include futuristic themed stages. Grammy Award winners Afrojack and Black Coffee and World #3 DJ’s Dimitri Vegas Like Mike are the principal headliners of the festival this year. Don’t miss out to catch the support international support acts like Lost Frequencies, Blasterjaxx, Morten, Nicky Romero, Nervo, Emma Heesters, Sama Abdulhadi, Mathame, Anfisa Letyago, Red Axes and many others. International artistes aside, the top crop of domestic artistes are all set to bowl you over such as DJ Shaan, Gurbax, Julia Bliss, Kash Trivedi, Teri Miko, Sound Avatar, Sartek,Pro Bros,Olly Esse, Ankytrixx, Bullzeye, Priyanjana and many more 

Curated VVIP Experiences 

Soak in a wave of ultra-luxury comfort, bespoke services and premium extravagance at the festival this year courtesy ‘Eclipse Lounge’ by W Goa. With direct access to the Sunburn Festival, W-curated F&B experiences, exclusive parking, fast track entry, premium alcohol and insider access to all the Sunburn after parties at Rockpool, W Goa, The lounge will offer luxury and comfort at its finest for the discerning globe trotter and music aficionado.

Curated Gourmet Experiences 

100 plus food stalls spread across the venue are all set to cater to diverse taste buds apart from the a-la-carte restaurant. Festival attendees can also avail pre-booked meals. Expect lesser queues at the bars thanks to the RFID chip which will enable a 360-degree cashless experience.

Vocal For Local

Introduced for the very first time in India, Sunburn Goa Village is a special effort in association with the Department of Tourism, Goa to promote and preserve indigenous local culture and crafts and boost tourism in the state. Comprising of painters, sculptors, music bands, mixologists and chefs there will be a separate section reserved at the festival to promote the vibrant heritage of Goa.

Recreational Attractions 

If the chance to hear your favourite artistes live at a slamming gig set against a beautiful beach backdrop isn't entertainment enough, this year's Sunburn Goa also features a mind-boggling mix of recreational activities to keep everyone happy - from the adrenaline junkie to the tattoo enthusiast to the peace-loving neo-hippie. Be it bungee jumping, wooden bouldering, ferris wheel rides, soapy football, special fire spinning acts,tattoo stalls or more – there's something to float everyone’s boat.

The After Parties 

The festival will also host multiple after-parties with leading international and homegrown acts. This year there will also be an Opening Party on 27th December and a Closing Party on 31st December. A slew of after parties at Mirage and Rock Pool, W goa venues around the festival site, with a wide range of artists such as Black Coffee,Dimitri Vegas,Like Mike,Lost frequencies performing to keep you on your toes in case you don’t wish to kill the non-stop party mood! 

Concessions 

Festival attendees can avail of great discounted services and exclusive customized packages from Spice Jet and other partners like Croma. Every Sunburn ticket holder will get a cashback from various brands as a bouquet offer An added perk guests can also enjoy the “Buy 2 and Get 1 on all drinks” during Festival Happy Hours from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm everyday at the Sunburn Festival. Festival attendees can avail the ultimate cashless experience with the tech-equipped Sunburn Smart Band, which allows them to avail entry into the festival zone, purchase F&B and merchandise at the festival without the hassles of credit cards or cash

So what are you waiting for? Hurry up and block your tickets as the tickets are live with General ticket prices starting at Rs. 2500 per day and Rs. 8000 for a 3-day season pass and VIP tickets at Rs. 3500 per day and Rs. 12000 onwards for a season pass. Log on to bookmyshow.com before the tickets are sold out. International fans can book their tickets on viagogo.com. Gates open 2pm onwards.

Wolf777 News Sunburn Goa 2022 presented by Absolut Glassware co-powered by Croma and Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water, casino partner Majestic Pride in-association Snapchat, CROCS, Bombay 99, Jameson Glassware,100 Pipers Glassware, TVS Raider, Spicejet, Gillette, pleasure partner EPIC condoms and smart wearable partner BOAT

Quick Sunburn Trivia 

  •   Sunburn has executed over 500 events across India over 15 years with an unbeatable track record of more than 2 million fan attendance
  •     Sunburn has incorporated top of the line brand associations including Renault, Gionee, Micromax, Hero, Ray-Ban, Ola, Gillete, Smirnoff, Budweiser, Airtel, SpiceJet and many more.
  •     Sunburn has hosted over 1000 artists including some of the most adept artists including Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, Carl Cox, Axwell, Swedish House Mafia, Tiesto, Avicii, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Deadmau5, Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Afrojack and Nicky Romero, Kygo, Seth Troxler, .
  •     Sunburn’s first event was held at Candolim Goa and saw a crowd of 2,000 people
  •     Since the past 10 years Sunburn attracts a crowd ranging from 3-5 lacs every year 
  •     Sunburn has created multiple IPs under the umbrella brand – Sunburn Festival, Sunburn Arena, Sunburn Reload, Sunburn Campus, Sunburn on Air
  •     IMS APAC Business Report 2014 classified Sunburn as big as Tomorrowland and Ultra Miami
  •     The Sunburn story has been scripted in the book titled Sunburn authored by Shailendra Singh
  •     25% of the festival traffic at Sunburn is international with maximum representation from UK, Australia, UAE, Srilanka
  •     Sunburn has made its presence felt overseas in countries like Srilanka, Dubai.
  •     Sunburn has given homegrown talent like DJ Shaan, Lost Stories, Anish Sood, a huge impetus in the EDM fraternity.
