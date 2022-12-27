Manas Jha to Release His New EP  “Freedom or Love” in January 2023

MUMBAI: New York / Mumbai-based singer and songwriter Manas Jha presents his new EP “Freedom or Love”, which will be out worldwide on Friday, 27th January 2023. The four-track EP features some of India’s most renowned musicians, namely Warren Mendonsa (Blackstratblues), Jai Row Kavi, Sidd Coutto, Dhruv Visvanath, and Raag Sethi. Music videos have been directed by Rono / Awkwardbong.

About Freedom or Love - Freedom or Love is a concept EP. The songs talk about different phases in a dysfunctional relationship, and the ever-evolving dilemma of either staying committed or breaking free…

The first track “Abandon (reprise)” is produced by Sidd Coutto. The relationship begins as a reckless young love. There is passion, but the deeper emotional connection struggles. Fear and insecurity begin to take over.

The second track “Broken Bangles” is produced by Warren Mendonsa and features Jai Row Kavi on drums. Fear and insecurity now triggers fights. Every time, each fight seems to end in a mutual withdrawal. However, panic quickly sets in. They pursue each other again. But, alas, another fight ensues. The vicious cycle repeats…

By the third track “Mend your Ways”, the endlessly repeating cycle of fights has taken a toll on mental health. There is an emotional breakdown. Pursuing each other for so long has come at a significant cost - a loss of self-identity. Anxiety sets in. Each fight now triggers a deep-seated rage. Withdrawal now leads to chronic depression. There is a need to nurse the self back to health. The track is produced by Raag Sethi.

The concluding track “Decay (redux)” is produced by Dhruv Visvanath. Self-confidence has been regained, but something has changed. The years-long dysfunction in the relationship is now clear to see, no more fogged by fear and insecurity. No longer challenged through vicious fights. But accepted as it is - there is a lack of emotional connect. But does that mean a lack of love?

A decision is to be made - do you break free? Or stay committed?

LISTEN TO THE EP AND WATCH MUSIC VIDEOS HERE:

1. Abandon (Reprise) - produced by Sidd Coutto - listen | watch

2. Broken Bangles - produced by Warren Mendonsa, drums by Jai Row Kavi - listen | watch

3. Mend Your Ways - produced by Raag Sethi - listen | watch

4. Decay (Redux) - produced by Dhruv Visvanath - listen | watch

Release Schedule

27th January - Freedom or Love EP (Audio)

27th January - Abandon (Music Video)

3rd February - Bangles (Music Video)

10th February - Mend (Music Video)

17th February - Decay (Music Video)