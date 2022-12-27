RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Dec 2022 12:04 |  By RnMTeam

10 Best K-Pop Songs of 2022 

MUMBAI: After waiting for a year, we have pick our best K-pop songs for 2022. 

Undeniably, this was the year of the girl group. More than half of 2022’s entries are from female troupes who now lead the scene in taste and trends. From established queens like Girls’ Generationand KARA celebrating milestone anniversaries to rising rookies including IVE, NewJeans, and LE SSERAFIM kicking in the industry door, the spectrum for excellence ran the gamut.

That’s not to say the boys weren’t bringing their best. In fact, cuts from BIGBANG, Zico, BTS, plus Ha Sung Woon and Jimin blew up big time without traditional music videos or typical promotional tactics. Even for those tracks riding on a viral trend, these were expressions of the artists that audiences won’t look back on as novelty tracks or cringey viral sensations best left as clips on TikTok.

But BLACKPINK spotlighted how traditional Korean instruments fit inside their latest pop anthem. 2022 was the time for K-pop artists to express themselves vocally, thematically and artistically in ways previously seen, and it undoubtedly paid off in full.

Tags
TikTok BLACKPINK K-Pop Singer music
Related news
 | 27 Dec 2022

Check out this groovy track that will surely propel you to hit the dance floor- Gatividhi by Yo Yo Honey Singh ft. Mouni Roy

MUMBAI: Looking for a song that can easily lift your spirit! Gaurav Grover and Namoh Studios proudly presents Yo Yo Honey Singh feat.

read more
 | 27 Dec 2022

SUNBURN GOA 2022! 10 REASONS TO ATTEND THE 16th EDITION OF ASIA’S BIGGEST MUSIC FESTIVAL 

MUMBAI: Unless you've been living under a humongous rock, it would be immensely hard to have missed the anticipation that the upcoming edition of Sunburn Goa is generating across the country.

read more
 | 27 Dec 2022

Manas Jha to Release His New EP  “Freedom or Love” in January 2023

MUMBAI: New York / Mumbai-based singer and songwriter Manas Jha presents his new EP “Freedom or Love”, which will be out worldwide on Friday, 27th January 2023.

read more
 | 26 Dec 2022

Shiprra Goyal releases single 'Ambran De Taare,' featuring Shiprra Goyal herself and "King of Reality Shows" Actor Prince Narula

MUMBAI: Shiprra Goyal sings 'Ambran De Taare,' establishing herself as a writer and composer. She is one of the few female Indian musicians that writes and composes her own music.

read more
 | 26 Dec 2022

Podcast ‘Kahaniyon Ka Mantra’ drops its 50th episode on Christmas

MUMBAI: Slice of life stories on podcast ‘Kahaniyon Ka Mantra’ released its 50th episode on Christmas (25th December 2022). The lighthearted stories, curated and narrated by Mantra have the power to mesmerize the listeners.

read more

RnM Biz

2022 was an eventful year both personally and professionally says Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud

MUMBAI: Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud says 2022 was an eventread more

Hyderabad's Mirchi 95 partners with Drunken Monkey to launch RJ Gaurika

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Business growth app UpScale by CredAble launches new E- invoicing solution to help SMEs

MUMBAI: Keeping up with the government of India’s bullish stance onread more

 5 Best Interview-as-a-Service Providers to Identify the Right Talent in 2023

MUMBAI: At a time when news of layoffs is rife, companies are still trying to find the right taleread more

Mirchi 95 collaborates with Cult.Fit to create the first-ever drive-time workout

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

top# 5 articles

1
SUNBURN GOA 2022! 10 REASONS TO ATTEND THE 16th EDITION OF ASIA’S BIGGEST MUSIC FESTIVAL 

MUMBAI: Unless you've been living under a humongous rock, it would be immensely hard to have missed the anticipation that the upcoming edition of...read more

2
Manas Jha to Release His New EP  “Freedom or Love” in January 2023

MUMBAI: New York / Mumbai-based singer and songwriter Manas Jha presents his new EP “Freedom or Love”, which will be out worldwide on Friday, 27th...read more

3
Check out this groovy track that will surely propel you to hit the dance floor- Gatividhi by Yo Yo Honey Singh ft. Mouni Roy

MUMBAI: Looking for a song that can easily lift your spirit! Gaurav Grover and Namoh Studios proudly presents Yo Yo Honey Singh feat. Mouni Roy in...read more

4
Navneet Malik Gets nominated along with Pratik Gandhi, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Hardy Sandhu for the most popular Bollywood male star debut IFTA

MUMBAI: Navneet Malik has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. All thanks to his exceptional performances, charm, and, well, good looks...read more

5
Soumita Saha's elucidation of ‘Shiter Haway Laglo Nachon’ presented by Raga Music is all set to take over our hearts

MUMBAI: Soumita Saha is back with a melodious Rabindra Sangeet song, ‘Shiter Haway Laglo Nachon’ presented by Raga Music. The song has digitally...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games