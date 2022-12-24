RadioandMusic
Namoh Studios and Yo Yo Honey Singh's "Gatividhi'" is set to take the music industry by storm!

MUMBAI: It's the ocial party season across the world and all eyes are on the new party number on the block. Starring Yo Yo Honey Singh along with the sensational Mouni Roy, the song is called 'Gatividhi' which launches on 24 December 2022.

"After the success of Jaam, Namoh Studios' rst single, I was very excited to collaborate with them once again. Like the name suggests, Gatividhi is going to be a hep party song and Mouni Roy's charm in the video has lifted the song to the next level. The video is killer and I can't wait for the people to see and listen to Gatividhi," says Yo! Yo! Honey Singh.

Mouni Roy said, "It is the perfect song for this time of the year. What better way to celebrate the year ending with a Badass song. It was a perfect collaboration with Yo! Yo! and Namoh Studios."

The song is out now on all leading music platforms and is already creating excitement amongst people.

"We are very excited for Gatividhi's release. We have worked hard and Yo Yo Honey Singh has made it a banger. Mouni Roy looks absolutely beautiful in the video. We are hoping that Gatividhi becomes the biggest song of the year," says Gaurav Grover the founder of Namoh Studios.

"Working with Namoh Studios and Yo! Yo! paaji is always fun. In every video we try to bring a new concept and Gatividhi is so special in that way. Thanks to Pinaka Entertainment for managing the production of the song. Can't wait for everyone to see the video," says Mihir Gulati, Director Gatividhi.

Namoh Studios is a music production studio that was founded by Gaurav Grover in 2022. Not very old in the music industry, they have produced one music single and are already creating a buzz in the industry.

Namoh Studios is a Delhi based music company which was launched on November 11, 2022. Their rst single, Jaam was well received by the audience and has till date received over 25 million views on YouTube.

