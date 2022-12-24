Check out the LEAKED images of Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar from the sets of Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar's upcoming film is in the news again, this time for a leaked set photograph featuring the two actors. In what looks like a still from the movie, Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay, the chemistry between Heer and Ira, i.e., Guru and Saiee is palpable. Guru is making his acting debut with this film.

The most awaited film, Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay's shooting is currently ongoing. The movie promises to leave you gasping and giggling at the most typical quirkiness of middle-class life in this modern family drama. Directed by G Ashok, this movie stars Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar, along with veteran stars like Anupam Kher and Ila Arun. Earlier, the actors also took to their Instagram and officially announced their upcoming movie, "Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay."

The excitement among the fans regarding the film reached its epitome when the actor's pictures from the outdoor shoot leaked online. In the leaked images, the chemistry between the two is noticeable from the ease with which they are dancing together. Guru and Saiee, can be seen richly dressed while attending a function like a wedding, where no stone is left unturned to give it a royal feeling. While Saiee is seen donning a red dress, Guru preferred to be in all-black. This song was shot at 'D Grand Marquis Agra' and to make their song, the party anthem of the year, the makers even got 350 international and national background dancers. The producer of the movie Amit Bhatia also announced that the movie is all set to release on Baisakhi.

With even background dancers dressed in clothes that look straight out of Manish Malhotra's store, we can't wait to see how the song finally turns out. Check out the photos now,

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay is produced by Amit Bhatia's Mach Films and will be released next year. The banner's second film will go on the floor in April 2023 and will be shot in London, followed by the third in mid-2023.